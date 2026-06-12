SonicPure Offers Free Pulsar 4400 Systems to Help Restore the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

Company Confident Its Ultrasonic Technology Can Substantially Remediate Algae Growth Within Two Weeks While Eliminating the Need for Chemical Algaecides

TORRANCE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2026 / SonicPure LLC, a U.S.-based leader in ultrasonic water treatment technology, today announced that it is offering to provide its flagship Pulsar 4400 ultrasonic algae control systems free of charge to the National Park Service and other federal stakeholders to assist in addressing algae growth recently reported in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

The offer follows national media reports showing visible algae growth in the iconic Washington, D.C. landmark just days after the completion of a $14 million renovation project. SonicPure believes its proven ultrasonic technology can help restore and maintain water quality while reducing long-term maintenance costs and reliance on chemical treatments.

"The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is one of America's most recognizable and historic public spaces," said Ivan Arnold, Chairman of SonicPure. "Rather than watching government agencies spend additional taxpayer dollars fighting algae, SonicPure is prepared to donate the equipment and technical support necessary to demonstrate how ultrasonic technology can help maintain water quality without the use of chemical algaecides."

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool contains approximately 6.75 million gallons of water and has faced recurring algae challenges throughout its history. As one of the most visited and photographed landmarks in the United States, maintaining the appearance and water quality of the Reflecting Pool remains a priority for federal officials and the millions of visitors who experience the site each year.

SonicPure's Pulsar 4400 systems utilize advanced ultrasonic frequencies designed to disrupt algae growth at the cellular level before blooms become established. The technology operates continuously, requires no chemical additives, and is safe for fish, wildlife, visitors, and surrounding ecosystems.

"Our team has spent years helping municipalities, drinking water utilities, state agencies, and federal land managers-including projects with the U.S. Forest Service-combat nuisance algae in lakes, reservoirs, and other public water resources," Arnold added. "Based on what has been publicly reported and our experience treating similar water bodies across North America, we are confident that the algae currently present in the Reflecting Pool can be substantially remediated within approximately two weeks of deployment."

As part of its proposal, SonicPure would provide:

Pulsar 4400 ultrasonic treatment systems at no cost

Technical evaluation and deployment planning

Installation support and commissioning assistance

Remote telemetry and performance monitoring

Ongoing technical support throughout the pilot period

Data collection and performance reporting

According to the company, the offer is being made as a public-service initiative and is not contingent upon any purchase commitment or long-term contract.

"This is simply an opportunity to help," Arnold said. "The Reflecting Pool is a national treasure. If SonicPure can contribute to preserving one of America's most iconic landmarks while reducing costs for taxpayers and demonstrating an environmentally responsible alternative to chemical treatment, we stand ready to do so."

SonicPure systems are currently deployed throughout North America in municipal drinking water reservoirs, recreational lakes, wastewater facilities, golf course water features, irrigation reservoirs, aquaculture operations, and other critical water infrastructure. The company's ultrasonic technology has helped water managers reduce chemical dependence, improve water clarity, and maintain healthier aquatic environments.

The company has formally invited the National Park Service and other relevant federal stakeholders to evaluate the technology and determine whether a pilot deployment would be beneficial.

About SonicPure

SonicPure LLC develops advanced ultrasonic water treatment technologies designed to control algae, improve water quality, and reduce reliance on chemical treatments. Headquartered in Torrance, California, SonicPure serves municipal, industrial, recreational, and environmental water management customers throughout North America and internationally.

Media Contact

Grace Dawson

SonicPure LLC

media@sonicpure.com

(310) 955-4005

www.sonicpure.com

SOURCE: SonicPure

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/sonicpure-offers-free-pulsar-4400-systems-to-help-restore-the-lincoln-memorial-ref-1176583