Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - Vatic Ventures Corp. (TSXV: VCV) (FSE: V8V) (OTC Pink: VCVVF) (the "Company" or "Vatic"). Further to the Company's news release earlier today, Vatic announces that the headline should have read: "Vatic Announces Conditional Approval of Acquisitions and Trading to Resume". Further, the news release referenced was issued April 16, 2026.

The transaction remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange review and approval.

ABOUT VATIC VENTURES CORP.

Vatic is a mineral exploration and development company focused on developing high-value properties. In addition to its option to acquire an interest in the Zoya and Galore properties Vatic has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Solonópole South Lithium Property in Brazil.

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release." The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301334

Source: Vatic Ventures Corp.