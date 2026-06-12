Cadeler has completed the installation of all 100 wind turbines at the 1.4 GW Sofia Offshore Wind Farm in the UK North Sea.

The installation of turbine number 100 marks the completion of Cadeler's turbine installation campaign and Wind Peak's first installation project since her delivery.

The 1.4 GW Sofia Offshore Wind Farm, developed by RWE and located off the UK's north-east coast, is one of the largest single offshore wind farms in the world. Cadeler has executed the full transport and installation campaign of all 100 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-222 offshore wind turbines.

Mikkel Gleerup, Cadeler CEO, comments: "The completion of turbine installation at Sofia marks an important achievement for the project and the first offshore wind installation campaign completed by Wind Peak. We are proud to have supported RWE and Siemens Gamesa in delivering a project that will make a meaningful contribution to the UK's renewable energy supply."

Wind Peak's first installation project

The installation campaign was carried out by Wind Peak. The first of Cadeler's two P-class vessels, Wind Peak was delivered in August 2024, and purpose-built to support the installation of the latest generation of offshore wind turbines. Equipped with one of the largest crane capacities in the industry and a deck layout optimised for large component transportation, Wind Peak is built to meet the increasing scale and complexity of modern offshore wind projects.

Following mobilisation from the Port of Hull in March 2025, Wind Peak has completed the installation of all 100 turbines at the Sofia Offshore Wind Farm. When completed, the wind farm will provide almost 1.2 million UK homes with their annual electricity needs.

About Cadeler:

Cadeler A/S (Cadeler) is a pure-play offshore wind installation partner and a global leader in offshore wind turbine transport and installation. The company owns and operates the industry's largest fleet of jack-up offshore wind installation vessels and is expanding its capabilities into full-scope foundation transport and installation, as well as operations maintenance. With its modern fleet and depth of expertise across onshore and offshore operations, Cadeler supports the safe, efficient and reliable delivery of offshore wind projects worldwide. Cadeler is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (ticker: CDLR) and the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: CADLR). For more information, please visit www.cadeler.com.

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Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Cadeler Press Office:

press@cadeler.com

Mikkel Gleerup

CEO, Cadeler

+45 3246 3102

mikkel.gleerup@cadeler.com

Alexander Simmonds

EVP CLO, Cadeler

+44 7376 174172

alexander.simmonds@cadeler.com