Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - Aegis Critical Defence Energy Corp., (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) ("Aegis" or the "Company") and Malahat Energy Systems Inc., ("Malahat") are pleased to announce that the PWR-FLEX 261Q has successfully met all BC Hydro technical and certification requirements to be registered on BC Hydro's qualified supplier list for battery energy storage systems. This milestone enables eligible clients to access rebates of up to 80% under applicable BC Hydro energy storage incentive programs, significantly improving project economics and supporting wider adoption of Aegis and Malahat solutions.

Through its strategic partnership with SEETEL New Energy (Taiwan) (7740.TW), Aegis supplies the PWR-FLEX 261Q commercial battery energy storage system to the Canadian market. The underlying battery platform, manufactured by Aurosi Precision, appears on BC Hydro's qualified battery storage list under model CX-BGB010050000261-BL, confirming that the technology has satisfied BC Hydro's independent technical, safety, and certification review. energy-storage-battery-list.pdf

"Securing supplier registration with major Utility like BC Hydro is a key validation of our technology," said Ramtin Rasoulinezhad, CEO of Aegis Critical Defence Energy. "This supports our ability to supply the PWR-FLEX 261Q to commercial, industrial, indigenous, and customers in British Columbia and other parts of North America."

Key Highlights for Investors and Clients

BC Hydro Supplier Registration Achieved

The PWR-FLEX 261Q system is now listed on BC Hydro's qualified battery storage/supplier list via the certified Aurosi Precision platform (model CX-BGB010050000261-BL), reducing deployment risk and supporting scalable market entry.

Up to 80% Rebate for Eligible Projects

As a registered solution, eligible customer may be able to receive rebates of up to 80% under applicable BC Hydro programs, enhancing project returns, lowering upfront capital, and shortening decision timelines.

Immediate Deployment Across British Columbia

Registration supports near-term deployment opportunities in commercial, industrial, Indigenous community, and critical infrastructure applications, providing additions to our pipeline.

Accelerated Market Access and Competitive Positioning

Inclusion on the qualified supplier list reduces barriers to adoption and positions Aegis among a limited number of providers with BC Hydro-recognized commercial energy storage systems.

Streamlined Pre-Feasibility for Faster Project Development

To fully leverage the BC Hydro registration and incentive framework, Aegis will offer streamlined pre-feasibility assessments for prospective customers, including:

Review of historical and current energy usage

Analysis of outage history and resiliency needs

Preliminary battery sizing and system configuration

Initial review of potential eligibility for BC Hydro rebates (including up to 80% funding where applicable)

These services are designed to help clients quickly understand technical fit, economics, and incentive pathways, while providing investors with a repeatable, scalable project development process.

About PWR-FLEX 261Q

The PWR-FLEX 261Q is a commercial-grade battery energy storage system designed for demand charge management, backup power, resiliency, and grid support. Deployed in Canada through Aegis' strategic partnership with SEETEL New Energy, the system integrates the certified Aurosi Precision battery platform with advanced controls to deliver reliable, scalable energy storage tailored to customer and grid requirements. (www.malahatenergysystems.ca/cx261-spec/)

About Malahat Energy Systems Inc.

Malahat Energy Systems Inc. is an Indigenous majority-owned energy technology company focused on delivering advanced energy storage, hybrid power generation, and microgrid solutions for Indigenous communities, utilities, industrial operators, remote sites, and critical infrastructure applications across Canada and North America. For more information, visit www.malahatenergysystems.ca.

About SEETEL New Energy

SEETEL New Energy Co. Ltd. (7740.TW) is a Taiwan-based manufacturer and systems integrator specializing in high-performance lithium battery modules and energy-storage systems for global industrial and grid applications. For more information, visit www.seetel-energy.com.

About Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.

Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) is a Canadian-based energy technology company focused on the development of secure and resilient energy systems for critical infrastructure. The Company's integrated platform combines advanced energy storage, hybrid and distributed generation systems, intelligent control architectures and cybersecurity to deliver high-reliability solutions for applications across defence, marine, remote and industrial sectors. For more information, visit www.aegiscriticalenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.'s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301351

Source: Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.