Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) ("Aegis" or the "Company") today announced that Cordelia BESS Inc., the special purpose vehicle (SPV) jointly established by Aegis and Taiwan-based SEETEL New Energy Inc. (7740.TW) ("SEETEL"), was not successful in its bid under the Independent Electricity System Operator's Long Term 2 Capacity Stream LT2 (c-1) procurement in Ontario.

Aegis and SEETEL wish to extend their sincere congratulations to all successful LT2 tender winners. Aegis and our exclusive supply partner. SEETEL, would welcome the opportunity to supply the successful LT2 winners with a CX - 5 MWh containerized battery-energy-storage solution, equipped with quantum-level cybersecurity provided by Aegis' partner Quantum eMotion.

Ken Wu Head of North America for SEETEL said,

"We congratulate all successful LT2 (c-1) proponents and continue to see Ontario as an exceptional market for clean-energy growth. With Aurosi and our partner Aegis, we are ready to supply our 5 MWh containerized storage solution, secured by quantum-grade cybersecurity from Quantum eMotion. Our focus is on building a project-driven company in energy storage and data-center infrastructure, and we look forward to collaborating with proponents seeking secure, containerized systems."

Chris McGillivary, CEO of Cordelia BESS Inc., commented:

"We congratulate all successful LT2 (c-1) proponents and recognize the strong momentum in Ontario's energy-storage market. Together with Aurosi and our partner Aegis, we are ready to supply our 5 MWh containerized storage solution with quantum-grade cybersecurity from Quantum eMotion (QNC: NYSE American). We are building a project-oriented company focused on energy storage and data-center applications, and we are eager to collaborate with LT2 proponents seeking secure, containerized systems."

Randolf Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Aurosi Precision Co., Ltd. and Director of Cordelia BESS Inc., added:

"The Aurosi team is committed to investing in utility projects, AI centers and data centers with our partner Aegis in North and South America. We have capital to deploy, proven manufacturing capacity, and are actively looking for opportunities to invest alongside project developers, including those who were successful in the LT2 process.

Strategic Direction Following LT2 C1 Outcome

While the LT2 (c-1) outcome for Cordelia BESS in Stratford is not the result the partnership had hoped for, Aegis emphasizes that:

The Aegis-SEETEL partnership via Cordelia BESS Inc. remains intact and active.

The team continues to evaluate new battery-energy-storage and critical-infrastructure projects across North America, including: Additional opportunities in three Canadian provinces; and Multiple prospects in the southeastern United States, particularly where grid-supporting storage and reliable power for AI centers and data centers are in demand. Through the SEETEL subsidiary Aurosi, Aegis is focused on deploying both equipment and capital into utility-scale projects and digital-infrastructure-related energy systems in North and South America, consistent with its broader growth strategy for secure, resilient energy infrastructure.



About Cordelia BESS Inc.

Cordelia BESS Inc. is an Ontario-based project company established by Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. and SEETEL New Energy Co. Ltd. for the development of battery energy storage projects in Canada. For more information, visit www.aegiscriticalenergy.com/subsidiaries/cordelia-bess.

About SEETEL New Energy

SEETEL New Energy Co. Ltd. (7740.TW) is a Taiwan-based manufacturer and systems integrator specializing in high-performance lithium battery modules and energy-storage systems for global industrial and grid applications. For more information, visit www.seetel-energy.com.

About Aurosi Precision Co., Ltd.

Aurosi Precision Co., Ltd. ("Aurosi") is a subsidiary of SEETEL New Energy Inc., with Asus, Acer and Taiwan 2nd largest bank "Chalise Bank" as shareholders based in Taichung, Taiwan. Aurosi specializes in the design and manufacturing of advanced battery modules and modular energy-storage systems, with an annual production capacity of approximately 3 GWh Its solutions are engineered for utility-scale projects, AI centers, and data centers, where high reliability, liquid-cooled thermal management and rapid deployment are critical.

Aurosi is led by Randolf, Chief Executive Officer of Aurosi Precision Co., Ltd. and Director of Cordelia BESS Inc., who oversees Aurosi's global growth strategy and its investment and deployment activities in North and South America in partnership with Aegis.

About Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.

Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) is a Canadian-based energy technology company focused on the development of secure and resilient energy systems for critical infrastructure. The Company's integrated platform combines advanced energy storage, hybrid and distributed generation systems, intelligent control architectures and cybersecurity to deliver high-reliability solutions for applications across defence, marine, remote and industrial sectors. For more information, visit www.aegiscriticalenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.'s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301350

Source: Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.