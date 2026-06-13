Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 13.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.06.2026 10:06 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Junkies Coder: To Go Fast and Far: Why Africa's Businesses Are Rebuilding Technology in 2026

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, June 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is exactly why Junkies Coder an Africa-based software engineering company has launched its Agentic AI & Enterprise Modernisation practice, a dedicated unit built to help African enterprises deploy AI agents reliably by first modernising the legacy systems, cloud infrastructure, and delivery pipelines those agents depend on.

There is an old African saying: 'If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together.'

For decades, Africa's largest banks, telecom companies, and retailers were forced to choose between speed and scale. In 2026, enterprises realize they need both and the way they build technology is changing because of it.

The pressure is measurable. South Africa's largest banks increased IT spending by up to 32% in 2025 as they accelerated core system modernization and AI adoption.

Yet many still struggle with legacy platforms that cannot keep pace with modern customer expectations: instant onboarding, real-time payments, and seamless mobile experiences.

Meanwhile, fintech companies and challenger banks are gaining ground. They are not necessarily bigger, but they run on cloud-native, modular platforms that launch new products in weeks instead of years.

This is the defining challenge for African enterprises in 2026: the foundations are finally available for hyperscale data centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town and billions committed to cloud but the ability to execute remains the real gap.

Two forces are slowing modernization:

  1. Digital talent shortage. South Africa continues to face shortages in critical digital and engineering skills, amplified by migration. Across Africa, nine in ten organizations report significant impact from a lack of AI skills.
  2. Compliance complexity. Regulations such as POPIA are raising accountability. Data residency alone does not guarantee compliance businesses remain responsible for how applications are built, managed, and secured.

The result is clear: African enterprises have the capital and urgency to modernise, but lack the talent, approach, and execution framework to transform safely.

This is precisely the gap Junkies Coder South Africa closes. Instead of choosing between a costly internal team and a slow, oversized integrator, the company partners as a co-founding-style technology team bringing founder empathy, MVP-first delivery, and one integrated discipline across architecture, cloud, DevOps, and compliance. The company helps enterprises modernise in the right sequence: fixing high-impact workflows first, shipping continuously, and designing data residency and privacy from day one.

For Africa's brands, the lesson of 2026 is clear. Modernisation will not wait for the talent market to heal. The enterprises that win this decade will find a partner that lets them go fast and far - together.

Junkies Coder is an AI-driven enterprise software and mobile app development company in South Africa partnering with Africa's founders and giants to modernise architecture, build modern DevOps pipelines, and engineer compliance by design.

Website - https://www.junkiescoder.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2996900/Junkies_Coder.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/to-go-fast-and-far-why-africas-businesses-are-rebuilding-technology-in-2026-302799545.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.