Junkies Coder: To Go Fast and Far: Why Africa's Businesses Are Rebuilding Technology in 2026

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, June 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is exactly why Junkies Coder an Africa-based software engineering company has launched its Agentic AI & Enterprise Modernisation practice, a dedicated unit built to help African enterprises deploy AI agents reliably by first modernising the legacy systems, cloud infrastructure, and delivery pipelines those agents depend on.

There is an old African saying: 'If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together.'

For decades, Africa's largest banks, telecom companies, and retailers were forced to choose between speed and scale. In 2026, enterprises realize they need both and the way they build technology is changing because of it.

The pressure is measurable. South Africa's largest banks increased IT spending by up to 32% in 2025 as they accelerated core system modernization and AI adoption.

Yet many still struggle with legacy platforms that cannot keep pace with modern customer expectations: instant onboarding, real-time payments, and seamless mobile experiences.

Meanwhile, fintech companies and challenger banks are gaining ground. They are not necessarily bigger, but they run on cloud-native, modular platforms that launch new products in weeks instead of years.

This is the defining challenge for African enterprises in 2026: the foundations are finally available for hyperscale data centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town and billions committed to cloud but the ability to execute remains the real gap.

Two forces are slowing modernization:

Digital talent shortage. South Africa continues to face shortages in critical digital and engineering skills, amplified by migration. Across Africa, nine in ten organizations report significant impact from a lack of AI skills. Compliance complexity. Regulations such as POPIA are raising accountability. Data residency alone does not guarantee compliance businesses remain responsible for how applications are built, managed, and secured.

The result is clear: African enterprises have the capital and urgency to modernise, but lack the talent, approach, and execution framework to transform safely.

This is precisely the gap Junkies Coder South Africa closes. Instead of choosing between a costly internal team and a slow, oversized integrator, the company partners as a co-founding-style technology team bringing founder empathy, MVP-first delivery, and one integrated discipline across architecture, cloud, DevOps, and compliance. The company helps enterprises modernise in the right sequence: fixing high-impact workflows first, shipping continuously, and designing data residency and privacy from day one.

For Africa's brands, the lesson of 2026 is clear. Modernisation will not wait for the talent market to heal. The enterprises that win this decade will find a partner that lets them go fast and far - together.

Junkies Coder is an AI-driven enterprise software and mobile app development company in South Africa partnering with Africa's founders and giants to modernise architecture, build modern DevOps pipelines, and engineer compliance by design.

Website - https://www.junkiescoder.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2996900/Junkies_Coder.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/to-go-fast-and-far-why-africas-businesses-are-rebuilding-technology-in-2026-302799545.html