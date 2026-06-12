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WKN: A2QEGP | ISIN: CA1170881041 | Ticker-Symbol: 1XQ
Stuttgart
12.06.26 | 21:56
0,100 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
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0,1000,11912:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.06.2026 23:12 Uhr
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Brunswick Exploration Announces AGM Results

MONTREAL, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; "BRW" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held on June 11, 2026. Shareholders holding a total of 88,315,188 common shares of the Corporation attended the AGM in person or were represented by proxy, representing approximately 31.27 % of the 282,392,131 common shares issued and outstanding.

André Le Bel, Amy Satov and Robert Wares have been re-elected to the Board of Directors. Steven Bowles and Isabelle Cadieux join the Board as newly elected directors. Pierre Colas and Jeffrey Hussey did not stand for re-election at the AGM and, consequently, ceased to be directors upon the close of that meeting.

Robert Wares, Chairman of the board, commented: "On behalf of the board and the Company, I would like to thank Mr. Hussey and Mr. Colas for their valuable contributions during their service as directors. I wish them well in their future endeavors."

The shareholders also approved the re-appointed Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors for the ensuing financial year.

Grant of DSUs

The Corporation also announces that it has granted 572,289 deferred share units ("DSUs") to its non-executive directors, in accordance with the Corporation's Deferred Share Unit Plan, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca in lieu of their board fees. The DSUs were granted at a fair market value of $0.166 per DSU and will vest one year from the grant date.

About Brunswick Exploration Inc.

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The Company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada, Greenland and Saudi Arabia underpinned by its Mirage project, one of the largest undeveloped hard-rock lithium Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate in the Americas, with 52.2Mt grading 1.08% Li2O.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO (info@BRWexplo.com)

Contact number: 514 861 4441

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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