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WKN: A3EYKD | ISIN: CA5005838365 | Ticker-Symbol: 3FX
Tradegate
12.06.26 | 21:46
0,908 Euro
+2,25 % +0,020
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KOOTENAY SILVER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KOOTENAY SILVER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8710,89112:44
0,8610,91412.06.
PR Newswire
12.06.2026 21:24 Uhr
41 Leser
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Kootenay Silver Inc.: Kootenay Reports Incident at Columba Silver Project

VANCOUVER, BC, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) (OTCQX: KOOYF) (the "Company" or "Kootenay") reports the sad news that a contract miner working within the F Vein shaft at our Columba project was regrettably involved in an accident on Thursday June 11, 2026, and has not yet been located by the rescue team. All the necessary authorities were immediately contacted and a thorough investigation as to the cause of the accident began late Thursday. We have temporarily stopped all exploration activities while the investigation is ongoing.

Words cannot convey the sadness felt by our employees and contractors nor can they mitigate the loss to the family and friends, who are in our thoughts and prayers. Safety is always of paramount importance, and we must do everything we can to prevent accidents of any severity now and in the future.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional information, please contact:

James McDonald, CEO and President at 403-880-6016

Ken Berry, Chairman at 604-601-5652; 1-888-601-5650

Website: www.kootenaysilver.com

Email: [email protected]

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this news release has been prepared as at June 12, 2026. Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expected", "may", "will" or similar terms.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Kootenay as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by law, Kootenay expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Kootenay's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

SOURCE Kootenay Silver Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.