MMJ International Holdings: Fake Marijuana News: What the Cannabis Media Isn't Telling Investors About the D.C. Circuit Rescheduling Challenge

See the complaint. When Commentary Becomes Advocacy?

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / June 13, 2026 / In the rush to celebrate marijuana rescheduling, much of the cannabis media has abandoned journalism for advocacy.

The latest example came after MMJ International Holdings, National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA), Smart Approaches To Marijuana (SAM) and other petitioners filed a motion in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit seeking a stay of the federal marijuana rescheduling order.

Within hours, industry commentators were assuring investors that the challenge was merely a "speed bump," that the legal arguments were "weak," and that rescheduling was essentially inevitable.

There is only one problem.

That is not what the court filing actually says. (see attached court filing)

The Media Narrative vs. The Actual Filing

Many cannabis news outlets have reduced the lawsuit to a procedural dispute.

But the petition raises far more serious questions.

The challenge argues that the Department of Justice bypassed statutory requirements contained in the Controlled Substances Act and improperly relied upon treaty authority under 21 U.S.C. § 811(d) to implement a rescheduling order that carries enormous economic and regulatory consequences.

That is not a disagreement over paperwork.

That is a challenge to the legal authority underlying the entire action.

Whether the petitioners ultimately prevail is a question for the court.

Pretending the issue is insignificant before the judges have even reviewed the merits is not journalism.

It is speculation.

What the Cannabis Media Refuses to Discuss

Curiously absent from much of the coverage are the most uncomfortable questions facing the federal government.

Among them:

Why was the DEA administrative hearing process effectively bypassed?

Why are federal courts being asked to review actions affecting billions of dollars in market value?

Why are state marijuana operators being positioned for potential Schedule III benefits while federally compliant pharmaceutical developers remain trapped in regulatory limbo?

Why is there virtually no discussion of constitutional concerns surrounding federal administrative adjudication?

These are not fringe questions.

They are central issues now sitting before federal courts.

Yet many industry commentators prefer to discuss stock prices rather than legal risks.

The Standing Problem Cuts Both Ways

Some commentators claim the case could be dismissed on standing grounds.

That is maybe true but most likely not.

But what often goes unmentioned is that standing is a threshold issue in virtually every major administrative law case.

The fact that standing may be contested does not mean the underlying legal arguments lack merit.

If courts never entertained difficult standing questions, many landmark administrative law decisions would never have been decided.

The reality is simple:

No one knows how the D.C. Circuit will rule.

Anyone claiming certainty is selling a narrative, not providing analysis.

Investors Should Be Asking Different Questions

Instead of asking whether rescheduling is "dead" or "alive," investors should ask:

What happens if the court grants a stay?

What happens if the court orders additional proceedings?

What happens if portions of the order are vacated?

What happens if constitutional questions surrounding administrative adjudication continue expanding through federal courts?

Those are the questions that affect timelines, valuations, registrations, tax treatment, and regulatory certainty.

Those are the questions investors deserve answered.

The Forgotten Stakeholder

One group is almost entirely absent from the industry's celebration.

Patients.

For nearly a decade, MMJ International Holdings has pursued FDA-authorized drug development, obtained Investigational New Drug applications, earned Orphan Drug Designation, completed pharmaceutical manufacturing, and followed the regulatory pathway Congress created.

Meanwhile, much of the commercial cannabis industry continues operating under state systems that have never been subjected to FDA drug approval standards.

Yet media coverage frequently portrays any challenge to rescheduling as opposition to cannabis itself.

That is false.

The question before the courts is not whether cannabis has medical value.

The question is whether federal agencies followed the law.

Those are very different issues.

Markets function best when participants have accurate information.

Investors are not served by cheerleading.

They are not served by legal conclusions masquerading as reporting.

And they are certainly not served by headlines that declare victory before the judges have even spoken.

The D.C. Circuit will ultimately decide whether the government's actions complied with federal law.

Until then, every claim that the challenge is meaningless, harmless, or already defeated is nothing more than opinion dressed up as certainty.

Federal courts decide cases.

Cannabis influencers do not.

CONTACT:

Madison Hisey

MHisey@mmjih.com

203-231-8583

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/fake-marijuana-news-what-the-cannabis-media-isnt-telling-investors-ab-1176744