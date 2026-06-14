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WKN: A40SL1 | ISIN: US23255X1019 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
14.06.2026 00:26 Uhr
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Cycclone, Inc. Announces Agreement in Principle for the Acquisition of AI Robotics Company

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 13, 2026 / Cycclone, Inc. (OTCID:CYCL) today acknowledges reaching an agreement in principle to acquire an AI Robotics design, develop and manufacturing company under the newly formed division, Cycclone Ai Robotics.

Recently an agreement in principle has been reached for Cycclone to acquire an American AI Robotics company based in California. This company is well established with a developed market for their products and services including autonomous vehicles. They have dealerships and representative offices worldwide. At present, the base manufacturing is carried out in Europe, and Cycclone management has started the work to bring a manufacturing facility to Australia and another facility in the United States of America.

"Once the formal agreements, merger and acquisition process is secured we will be able to formally announce this incredible move for Cycclone," said Cycclone CEO, Micheal Nugent. "If successful, we will be able to bring a base industrial manufacturing platform to assimilate further work on our engines and as a bonus, the company has a "Space Division" to supply products for the new space program and as some people know, I am a bit of a space nut".

Cycclone, Inc., CYCL has engaged Eurasian Capital, LLC, to provide Institutional Funding services. For over three decades, Eurasian Capital has been at the forefront of institutional capital markets, serving as the vital bridge between visionary business leaders and strategic investors.

/S/ Micheal Nugent
CEO
Cycclone, Inc CYCL

# # #

CYCL Cycclone, Inc.
Cycclone, Inc. is an engine, not motor, design and development company with a focus on permanent magnets as the driving force. The Company's focus and objective, which is unproven technology, is to invent, design, and develop engines that can supply power on demand utilizing permanent magnets as a driving force.

Micheal Nugent
mnugent@nugent.com.au
+1 775 580 4544
+61 438 158 688

Safe Harbor Statement
Statements made in this press release are forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general business conditions, managing growth, and political and other business risks.

SOURCE: Cycclone, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/cycclone-inc.-announces-agreement-in-principle-for-the-acquisition-of-1176929

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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