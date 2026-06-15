Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Publication of 2025 ESG Report

(NYSE American:CMCL)(AIM:CMCL)(VFEX:CMCL)

SAINT HELIER, JE / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") announces the publication of its 2025 ESG Report. The full report is available on the Company's website at www.caledoniamining.com/esg/esg-reports.

Mark Learmonth, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"I am pleased to present Caledonia's 2025 ESG Report, which reflects the continued advancement of our sustainability framework as we build a more resilient platform for growth.

"In 2025, we focused on strengthening the foundations that support long-term performance, embedding ESG more deeply into how we manage risk, allocate capital and make strategic decisions. As our business evolves, disciplined governance, effective risk management and clear accountability remain essential to sustaining value for all stakeholders.

"Safety continues to be our most fundamental priority. The loss of a colleague during the year is deeply regretted and reinforces our commitment to eliminate risk through stronger controls and improved oversight.

"We also demonstrated the tangible benefits of our stakeholder ownership model through the Employee and Community Trusts, which provide both employees and the local community with direct 10% ownership interests in Blanket Mine. The dividends paid in respect of 2025 performance delivered a meaningful cash return to each beneficiary, highlighting how our approach creates shared, long-term value.

"As Caledonia continues to transition into a multi-asset gold producer, our ESG framework will remain central to how we deliver growth responsibly. Our focus is on maintaining a disciplined, transparent and practical approach - ensuring that we protect our licence to operate while delivering long-term value for our stakeholders."

Enquiries

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Mark Learmonth

Camilla Horsfall

Tel: +44 1534 679 800

Tel: +44 7817 841 793 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)

Adrian Hadden

Pearl Kellie

Tel: +44 207 397 1965 Camarco, Financial PR (UK)

Elfie Kent

Fergus Young

Tel: +44 20 3757 4980 Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)

Debra Tatenda

Tel: +263 77802131 IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)

Lloyd Mlotshwa

Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

SOURCE: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc-publication-of-2025-esg-report-1176022