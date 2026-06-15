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WKN: A2DY13 | ISIN: JE00BF0XVB15 | Ticker-Symbol: 9CD1
Stuttgart
15.06.26 | 09:05
17,500 Euro
+3,55 % +0,600
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Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
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17,50018,20009:30
ACCESS Newswire
15.06.2026 08:02 Uhr
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Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Publication of 2025 ESG Report

(NYSE American:CMCL)(AIM:CMCL)(VFEX:CMCL)

SAINT HELIER, JE / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") announces the publication of its 2025 ESG Report. The full report is available on the Company's website at www.caledoniamining.com/esg/esg-reports.

Mark Learmonth, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"I am pleased to present Caledonia's 2025 ESG Report, which reflects the continued advancement of our sustainability framework as we build a more resilient platform for growth.

"In 2025, we focused on strengthening the foundations that support long-term performance, embedding ESG more deeply into how we manage risk, allocate capital and make strategic decisions. As our business evolves, disciplined governance, effective risk management and clear accountability remain essential to sustaining value for all stakeholders.

"Safety continues to be our most fundamental priority. The loss of a colleague during the year is deeply regretted and reinforces our commitment to eliminate risk through stronger controls and improved oversight.

"We also demonstrated the tangible benefits of our stakeholder ownership model through the Employee and Community Trusts, which provide both employees and the local community with direct 10% ownership interests in Blanket Mine. The dividends paid in respect of 2025 performance delivered a meaningful cash return to each beneficiary, highlighting how our approach creates shared, long-term value.

"As Caledonia continues to transition into a multi-asset gold producer, our ESG framework will remain central to how we deliver growth responsibly. Our focus is on maintaining a disciplined, transparent and practical approach - ensuring that we protect our licence to operate while delivering long-term value for our stakeholders."

Enquiries

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall


Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie


Tel: +44 207 397 1965

Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Elfie Kent
Fergus Young


Tel: +44 20 3757 4980

Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda


Tel: +263 77802131

IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa


Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

SOURCE: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc-publication-of-2025-esg-report-1176022

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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