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WKN: A2DY13 | ISIN: JE00BF0XVB15 | Ticker-Symbol: 9CD1
Hamburg
17.08.26 | 09:10
18,900 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Aktienmarkt
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CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
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ACCESS Newswire
17.08.2026 09:26 Uhr
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Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Director Shareholding Notification

(NYSE American:CMCL)(AIM:CMCL)(VFEX:CMCL)

ST HELIER, JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") announces that it received notification on August 14, 2026 that Mr July Ndlovu, a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of Caledonia, had purchased 21,400 common shares in the Company on August 13, 2026 at a price of $23.03 per share (the "Purchase").

Following the Purchase, Mr Ndlovu now has an interest in 250,489 common shares in the Company.

A copy of the notification is below.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Broker)
Adrian Hadden
George Lawson
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Elfie Kent
Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda

Tel: +263 77802131

IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa

Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr July Ndlovu

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director and Chairman

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

b)

LEI

21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common shares of no par value

JE00BF0XVB15

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of securities

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$23.03

21,400

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

August 13, 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

NYSE

SOURCE: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc-director-shareholding-notification-1207721

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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