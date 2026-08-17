Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Director Shareholding Notification

(NYSE American:CMCL)(AIM:CMCL)(VFEX:CMCL)

ST HELIER, JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") announces that it received notification on August 14, 2026 that Mr July Ndlovu, a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of Caledonia, had purchased 21,400 common shares in the Company on August 13, 2026 at a price of $23.03 per share (the "Purchase").

Following the Purchase, Mr Ndlovu now has an interest in 250,489 common shares in the Company.

A copy of the notification is below.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Mark Learmonth Camilla Horsfall Tel: +44 1534 679 800 Tel: +44 7817 841 793 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Broker) Adrian Hadden George Lawson Tel: +44 207 397 1965 Camarco, Financial PR (UK) Elfie Kent Tel: +44 20 3757 4980 Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe) Debra Tatenda Tel: +263 77802131 IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe) Lloyd Mlotshwa Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr July Ndlovu 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director and Chairman b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc b) LEI 21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common shares of no par value JE00BF0XVB15 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of securities c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $23.03 21,400 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction August 13, 2026 f) Place of the transaction NYSE

SOURCE: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc-director-shareholding-notification-1207721