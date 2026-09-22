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WKN: A2DY13 | ISIN: JE00BF0XVB15 | Ticker-Symbol: 9CD1
Frankfurt
21.09.26 | 20:15
20,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,20021,80008:12
ACCESS Newswire
22.09.2026 08:02 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC: Notification of Relevant Change to Significant Shareholder

(NYSE AMERICAN:CMCL) (AIM:CMCL) (VFEX:CMCL)

SAINT HELIER, JE / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") announces that it received notification on September 21, 2026 from BlackRock, Inc. that on September 18, 2026 it had crossed a threshold for notification of a relevant change (as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies).

A copy of the notification is below.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Broker)
Adrian Hadden
George Lawson
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Elfie Kent
Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:

CALEDONIA MINING PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
NameBlackRock, Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)Wilmington, DE, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:18/09/2026
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):21/09/2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached4.90%2.08%6.98%1,350,254
Position of previous notification (if applicable)5.11%1.99%7.10%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights ix% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

JE00BF0XVB15 948,042 4.90%
SUBTOTAL 8. A948,0424.90%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date x		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
Securities LendingN/AN/A181,7580.94%
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1181,7580.94%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date x		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Physical or cash
Settlement xii		Number of voting rights% of voting rights
CFDN/AN/ACash220,4541.14%
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2220,4541.14%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

X

Name xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
Trident Merger, LLC
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock Fund Advisors3.280%0.010%3.290%
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
Trident Merger, LLC
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
Amethyst Intermediate, LLC
Aperio Holdings, LLC
Aperio Group, LLC
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information xvi
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
Jana Blumenstein
020 7743 3650

Place of completion12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
Date of completion21 September 2026

SOURCE: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc-notification-of-relevant-change-to-significant-s-1224803

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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