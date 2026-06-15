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WKN: A424XT | ISIN: SGXPZ11CH7U7 | Ticker-Symbol: I6C
Frankfurt
12.06.26 | 08:51
5,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
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SWI CAPITAL HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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SWI CAPITAL HOLDING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.06.2026 08:06 Uhr
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SWI Group Expands Transatlantic Digital Infrastructure Platform with closing of $500 Million USD Acquisition of significant shareholding in a 1.3 GW USA portfolio

The acquisition secures significant shareholding in one of the largest privately held U.S. digital infrastructure platforms. SWI Group to reposition assets for high-performance computing and AI workloads, expanding the Group's combined global capacity to 3.6 GW.

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Euronext Amsterdam-listed SWI Group ("SWI"; SWICH) today announced the acquisition of a significant shareholding in Genesis Digital Assets Limited ("GDA"), one of the largest privately held digital infrastructure platforms, with operations primarily in the USA, for an aggregate consideration of $500 million USD.

GDA holds 1.3 GW of energized and approved grid connections. The platform comprises 15 facilities, including multiple hyperscaler-grade sites in Texas.

SWI Group intends to reposition the platform from its current digital asset mining operations to high-performance computing and artificial intelligence workloads, leveraging the Group's operating expertise in AI-ready infrastructure through its AiOnX European data center platform.

Combined with AiOnX's 2.3 GW European platform across Ireland, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Spain, and Italy, the acquisition gives SWI Group a combined transatlantic footprint of 3.6 GW of AI-ready digital infrastructure capacity - among the largest in single-firm hands globally.

Upon completion, the Group will hold approximately 77.2% by value of the $1.124 billion USD liquidation preference attaching to GDA's preferred share classes, and approximately 38.3% of the total shareholding.

"Power connectivity is the most valuable commodity in digital infrastructure today, and converting legacy cryptocurrency mining infrastructure to AI and high-performance computing is the best and highest use of these assets," said Max-Hervé George, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SWI Group. "We have been investing in power-connectivity since 2020. This is what that thesis looks like at scale."

About SWI Group

SWI Stoneweg Icona Group (www.swi.com), listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker SWICH (ISIN: SGXPZ11CH7U7), is a global investment conglomerate driven by an entrepreneurial spirit that operates in a number of sectors, including Data Centers, Real Estate, Credit, and the Financial Sector. The Group's investment strategies are grounded in thorough research, in-depth first-hand knowledge, and the ability to efficiently implement strategies to maximize the greatest return potential. SWI Group relies on local operating teams to identify, develop and manage opportunities around the world, both real estate and investment strategies. SWI Group currently has approximately €10 billion of assets under management and employs over 280 people across 26 offices across the world.

About AiOnX

AiOnX is SWI Group's wholly owned data center development and operating platform, with five sites under development across Ireland, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Spain, and Italy, representing 2.3 GW of European AI-ready capacity.

About Genesis Digital Assets Limited

Genesis Digital Assets Limited holds over 1.3 GW of energized land across facilities located primarily in the United States and Sweden, including multiple hyperscaler-grade sites in Texas. The company is being repositioned for high-performance computing and AI workloads.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/swi-group-expands-transatlantic-digital-infrastructure-platform-with-closing-of-500-million-usd-acquisition-of-significant-shareholding-in-a-1-3-gw-usa-portfolio-302799777.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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