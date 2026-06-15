SWI Group takes majority position in GDA, a 1.3 GW USA digital infrastructure group, taking SWI Group to a majority shareholding position.

The acquisition will increase SWI Group's shareholding in one of the largest privately held U.S. digital infrastructure platforms to majority holding position. SWI Group will work closely with management to reposition GDA's assets for high-performance computing and AI workloads, expanding the Group's combined global capacity to over 3.6 GW.

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Euronext Amsterdam-listed SWI Group ("SWI"; SWICH) today announced a binding agreement to acquire an additional shareholding in Genesis Digital Assets Limited ("GDA"), one of the largest privately-held digital infrastructure companies, with operations primarily in the USA.

GDA holds land with over 1.3 GW of energized and approved grid connections. The company comprises 15 facilities, including multiple hyperscaler-grade sites in Texas. SWI Group's existing digital infrastructure investments include the AiOnX 2.3GW European data center platform which is developing five strategically located hyperscale projects in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Spain, and Italy, partially leased to one of the largest hyperscalers.

SWI Group has also agreed to acquire a majority stake in Polarise, an AI digital infrastructure provider with a focus on building the underlying infrastructure for AI and providing high-performance computing (HPC) capacities via its hardware and software offerings. Polarise is an official NVIDIA Cloud Service Provider and has recently launched the first industrial-scale AI Factory in Germany in partnership with Deutsche Telekom and NVIDIA.

"The acquisition of a majority shareholding in GDA will significantly expand SWI Group's digital infrastructure footprint to include the USA, the largest and fastest-growing market for AI and HPC data centers. By aggregating these European and US platforms, the Group is creating a leading global digital infrastructure player offering full, vertically integrated cloud and AI computing capacity across the 5 layers of AI: land, chips, infrastructure, models and applications. " said Max-Hervé George, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SWI Group.

This press release contains information which is or may constitute inside information within the meaning contemplated by the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

About SWI Group

SWI Stoneweg Icona Group (www.swi.com), listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker SWICH (ISIN: SGXPZ11CH7U7), is a global investment conglomerate driven by an entrepreneurial spirit that operates in a number of sectors, including Data Centers, Real Estate, Credit, and the Financial Sector. The Group's investment strategies are grounded in thorough research, in-depth first-hand knowledge, and the ability to efficiently implement strategies to maximise the greatest return potential. SWI Group relies on local operating teams to identify, develop and manage opportunities around the world, both real estate and investment strategies. SWI Group currently has approximately €10 billion of assets under management and employs over 280 people across 26 offices across the world.

About AiOnX

AiOnX is SWI Group's wholly owned data center development and operating platform, with five sites under development across Ireland, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Spain, and Italy, representing 2.3 GW of European AI-ready capacity.

About Genesis Digital Assets Limited

Genesis Digital Assets Limited holds over 1.3 GW of energized land across facilities located primarily in the United States and Sweden, including multiple hyperscaler-grade sites in Texas. The company is being repositioned for high-performance computing and AI workloads.

About Polarise GmbH

Founded in Germany, Polarise (www.polarise.eu) is a leading European AI infrastructure platform delivering high-performance computing (HPC) at scale through a combination of purpose-built AI data centers, advanced software capabilities and deep operational expertise. As one of Europe's preferred NVIDIA Cloud Partner and NVIDIA Cloud Service Provider, Polarise enables enterprise and sovereign customers to deploy mission-critical AI workloads with high performance, security and reliability across the continent.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/swi-group-takes-majority-position-in-gda-a-1-3-gw-usa-digital-infrastructure-group-taking-swi-group-to-a-majority-shareholding-position-302799773.html