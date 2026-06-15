Austal USA's Digital Secure Exchange for Additive Platform ("Digital SEA") is intended to provide U.S. Navy a secure platform and marketplace to enable trusted additive manufacturing data exchange, supplier collaboration, traceability, and production workflow visibility.

edgeTI's edgeCore digital twin solution is contracted to serve as the secure integration and data brokerage layer for Digital SEA, unifying fragmented systems, data, users, and workflows into a real-time Single Point of Control (SPoC).

This award marks edgeCore's entry into the U.S. Navy's Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence, leveraging a partnership with Austal Limited that landed approximately A$3.96 million in awarded Australian defense contracts announced individually since April and cited in the Company's Financial Statements 2025 year-end and Q1 on SEDAR plus - all of which are expected to be performed this year and billed monthly.

Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2026) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI" or the "Company"), today announced $1.2 million in contracts with Austal USA to enhance operational visibility, system integration, data brokerage and industrial base adoption of Digital Secure Exchange for Additive Platform ("Digital SEA"), Austal USA's additive manufacturing marketplace for the U.S. Navy. The initiatives will use edgeTI's edgeCore digital twin solution to support real-time situational awareness, secure integration, and decision advantage across additive manufacturing operations.

This award represents edgeCore's first deployment inside the U.S. Navy's Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence ("AM CoE") located in Danville, Virginia, and operated by Austal USA. In the view of management, this award demonstrates edgeTI's growing relationship across Austal's business units to include Austal USA.

Building AM Production Capacity in the Maritime Industrial Base

According to the U.S. Navy, Digital SEA is a secure, compliant cloud and software platform developed by Austal USA designed to safely share 3D printing and additive manufacturing (AM) data across the U.S. Navy's submarine and maritime industrial base.

The platform's core functionality and stated purpose emphasize :

Secure Data Sharing: Digital SEA specifies a trusted platform for the Navy, equipment OEMs, and certified AM suppliers to collaborate on highly specialized and sensitive part specifications.

Digital SEA specifies a trusted platform for the Navy, equipment OEMs, and certified AM suppliers to collaborate on highly specialized and sensitive part specifications. End-to-End Traceability: Digital SEA will build a digital thread from the initial design phase through production, tracking and validating parts so they meet strict fleet safety and performance standards.

Digital SEA will build a digital thread from the initial design phase through production, tracking and validating parts so they meet strict fleet safety and performance standards. Supply Chain Efficiency: By bridging the gap between digital manufacturing information and physical logistics, Digital SEA aims to enable non-traditional defense suppliers to participate, accelerating production and reducing lead times.

Digital SEA plays an integral role to the U.S. Navy's AM CoE. The AM CoE explores advanced production modalities including Laser Powder Bed Fusion ("LPBF") and Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing ("WAAM"), while Digital SEA supports the integration of printed hardware into Navy inventory and quality management systems.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with edgeTI to accelerate commercial adoption of Digital SEA," said Don Hairston, Vice President of Advanced Technologies at Austal USA. "Digital SEA was created to securely connect the Navy, OEMs, shipbuilders, and qualified additive manufacturing suppliers through a common digital ecosystem that accelerates adoption of additive manufacturing across the Maritime Industrial Base. As that ecosystem grows, the ability to seamlessly connect data, systems, workflows, and stakeholders becomes increasingly important. We've positioned edgeTI's edgeCore platform to serve as the integration and data brokerage layer that enables Digital SEA to securely exchange information across multiple systems while providing users with greater visibility into production, qualification, supply chain, and operational activities. This partnership strengthens the digital foundation needed to scale additive manufacturing, improve supply chain resilience, and expand industrial base capacity in support of the U.S. Navy."

The next phase of work will focus on delivering a seamless, real-time operational digital twin for Digital SEA users, including part buyers, suppliers, and program administrators. By applying edgeCore to complex production and supply workflows, stakeholders intend to move from fragmented data and delayed insights to enabling a unified, action-oriented decision advantage.

Elevating Mission Operations Through Real-Time Visibility

Central to Digital SEA is a transformation in how users experience and act on operational data. By deploying edgeCore as a Digital Twin of the Organization, edgeTI aims to deliver:

A single, intuitive interface that replaces manual coordination across fragmented systems.

Real-time access to production status, delivery timelines, and operational performance.

Role-based experiences tailored to executives, operators, engineers, suppliers, and external stakeholders.

Immediate insight into disruptions, delays, dependencies, and optimization opportunities.

From Data Fragmentation to a Unified Customer-Centric Platform

Traditional environments often require users to navigate multiple disconnected systems, limiting visibility and slowing execution. edgeTI's selection and use are based on minimizing this friction by delivering a Single Point of Control ("SPoC") through the secure fusion of data and systems into one integrated application experience.

This SPoC aims to:

Eliminate and reduce delays caused by data silos and manual reconciliation.

Gain new contextual, end-to-end view of operations, dependencies, and production status.

Interact with live data instead of static reports.

Take immediate action within the same interface.

By reducing complexity, edgeCore enhances user productivity, confidence, and decision quality. edgeTI's management believes this in turn will support the broader adoption of Digital SEA across the additive manufacturing ecosystem.

"We are pleased to expand our work with Austal USA," said Jason Nichols, CEO of edgeTI. "These contract awards represent an additional step in the Company's work supporting Digital SEA-related initiatives and further application of edgeCore in defense-oriented operating environments."

Growing Momentum for Defense Solutions

edgeTI's maritime and defense momentum has accelerated over the past year. Following its July 2025 partnership with Austal Australia and the January 2026 acquisition of Austal's advanced digital technology assets, edgeTI's Western Australia unit ("edgeTI WA") booked approximately A$3.96 million in defense contracts supporting the Royal Australian Navy and Royal Australian Air Force.

According to the edgeTI's Management's Discussion and Analysis for three months ended March 31, 2026, the acquisition helped drive revenue growth from U$764,222 in the same period 2025 to U$1,685,848 an increase of 121%. From the perspective of sequential quarters, revenue grew from U$541,742 in fourth quarter to U$1,685,848 an increase of 211%. Meanwhile, expenses including cost of goods sold increased by 64% to $2,931,250 versus $1,791,040 during the same period in 2025.

With this momentum, edgeTI continues its stated focus of pursuing these defense technology opportunities while it continues its preparatory work towards filing a potential U.S. exchange (NASDAQ) uplisting this year - intending to broaden U.S. institutional and retail investors access.

About Edge Total Intelligence

edgeTI empowers defense, service providers, and enterprises to operate with real-time clarity in complex, mission-critical environments-delivering integrated capability across the full lifecycle of operations. With the inclusion of EdgeTI WA and an expanded portfolio of sovereign, defense-aligned technologies, combined with the edgeCore Digital Twin, edgeTI enables the orchestration of real-time actions and the achievement of targeted mission outcomes-driving faster, more effective decision-making across defense, industrial, and lifecycle operations in continuously evolving environments.

Traded on: (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I)

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Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "Potential" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the scope, value, implementation, timing and expected benefits of the contracts awarded by Austal USA; the intended role of edgeTI's edgeCore solution in connection with Digital SEA; the anticipated functionality, performance and adoption of Digital SEA-related initiatives; the Company's expected relationship with Austal USA, Austal Australia and related programs; the potential for additional work, follow-on awards, renewals or expansions; the Company's expected revenue opportunities, customer diversification and growth strategy; and any potential future U.S. exchange uplisting or related preparatory steps. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect.

Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the edgeTI, including but not limited to, the risk that some or all of the Austal USA work is delayed, modified, reduced, cancelled or not renewed; the risk that contract value is recognized over time and not realized in the amounts or periods currently expected; risks relating to customer acceptance, project execution, systems integration, cybersecurity, data-security and performance requirements; changes in government procurement priorities, defense spending, budget approvals or program timing; changes to legal, regulatory, export-control, security-clearance or compliance requirements; risks associated with reliance on a limited number of significant customers, including Austal-related counterparties; failure to achieve expected operational, technical or commercial outcomes from the work; competitive developments; ability to attract, retain and deploy qualified personnel; general economic, capital markets and financing conditions; foreign exchange fluctuations; and the risk that any potential U.S. exchange uplisting may not proceed, may be delayed, or may not occur on acceptable terms or at all.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected. Material risks include, but are not limited to, the Corporation's significant aggregate concentration risk and revenue dependency within the defense technology industry and specifically on its relationship with Austal Limited. A material reduction in defense spending, shifts in government procurement cycles, changes in regulatory or security compliance frameworks, or a decrease in demand, contract termination, or operational disruption by Austal Limited could lead to a severe loss of revenue that our internal diversification strategies may not be able to mitigate. Material assumptions applied in formulating this forward-looking information include the assumptions that broader macroeconomic conditions and defense spending budgets will remain stable, that our contract with Austal Limited will continue on its current terms, and that our operational capacities will perform as intended.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the edgeTI will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the Austal USA contracts will proceed in accordance with current expectations; the scope of work, project schedules and customer requirements will not change materially; required security, technical, regulatory and operational conditions will be satisfied; Digital SEA-related initiatives will continue to be developed and implemented as currently contemplated; the Company will be able to perform under the contracts in a timely and effective manner; customer relationships will continue on materially consistent terms; defense-sector spending, procurement activity and budget priorities will remain generally consistent with current expectations; and market, financing and general economic conditions will remain reasonably stable. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301405

Source: Edge Total Intelligence Inc.