Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2026) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI", "Company"), a provider of real-time digital operations software, is pleased to announce that edgeTI was recognized in the Digital Twins profile in the Gartner Hype Cycle for ERP, 2026.

The report states: "Organizations are facing volatility, and AI is increasingly viewed as a keystone, crucial for delivering greater insight, connectivity and productivity across the enterprise. The mistake many organizations are making is seeing AI as just another technology to be adopted. Rather, AI is a catalyst reshaping the very nature of ERP, as organizations turn to AI to: amplify knowledge and insights and intuit decisions; bridge separate systems and become overarching systems of intelligence; augment productivity and efficiency; automate business processes."

edgeTI believes that a composable digital twin layer can help enterprises extend existing ERP investments by connecting systems of record to operational context, analytics, workflow, AI and governed orchestration.

"ERP environments increasingly need to operate in real time across fragmented applications, data and decision workflows," said Jason Nichols, Chief Executive Officer of edgeTI. "With edgeCore, our customers can create an operational digital twin around existing enterprise systems, preserving their core investments while enabling faster, more adaptive execution."

edgeTI's edgeCore software is designed to connect multiple applications, data sources and decision workflows into a unified operational experience. The Company believes this approach can help application leaders connect ERP data with operational realities, model outcomes, and orchestrate action across people, systems and AI-enabled services.

edgeTI offers demonstrations and evaluations of edgeCore digital twin capabilities to prospective enterprise, government, defense, industrial and asset-intensive customers.

Gartner Attribution and Objectivity Disclaimer

Gartner, Hype Cycle for ERP, 2026, Neha Ralhan, Greg Leiter, Tomas Kienast, Allan Wilkins, 4 May 2026

GARTNER and Hype Cycle are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About edgeTI

edgeTI empowers defense, service providers, and enterprises to operate with real-time clarity in complex, mission-critical environments-delivering integrated capability across the full lifecycle of operations. With the inclusion of EdgeTI WA and an expanded portfolio of sovereign, defense-aligned technologies, combined with the edgeCore Digital Twin, edgeTI enables the orchestration of real-time actions and the achievement of targeted mission outcomes-driving faster, more effective decision-making across defense, industrial, and lifecycle operations in continuously evolving environments.

Website: https://ir.edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: Edge Total Intelligence Inc.