Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sechs Projekte + starke Katalysatoren. Nur 17 Mio. CAD Marktkapitalisierung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HHJU | ISIN: SE0001552357 | Ticker-Symbol: T1D
Frankfurt
15.06.26 | 08:21
0,504 Euro
-7,35 % -0,040
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRADEDOUBLER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRADEDOUBLER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5560,63609:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.06.2026 09:00 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tradedoubler AB changes name to NYORDA AB and begins trading under new ticker

Stockholm, 15 June 2026 - Tradedoubler AB has changed its corporate name to NYORDA AB. The company's shares will begin trading under the new ticker NYOR on Nasdaq Stockholm from Monday, 15 June 2026.

Tradedoubler AB has officially changed its corporate name to NYORDA AB, following registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The name change marks an important milestone in the Group's development and reflects its evolution from a single operating brand into a broader portfolio of specialist businesses focused on digital marketing technology and growth.

The name change applies to the listed parent company and group identity. Tradedoubler will continue to operate as a business and brand within the NYORDA Group, focused on Partner Marketing. The change does not affect existing client or partner relationships, contracts, services or day-to-day contacts.

Further information about NYORDA AB, including updated investor information and a new website, will follow in the coming weeks.

The company's ISIN code remains unchanged.

For further information, please contact:

Matthias Stadelmeyer
President and CEO
NYORDA AB
Email: ir@nyorda.com

About NYORDA AB

NYORDA AB, formerly Tradedoubler AB, is a Swedish public limited liability company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. NYORDA AB is the parent company of a group of businesses focused on digital marketing technology and growth. Tradedoubler continues to operate as a business and brand within the Group.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.