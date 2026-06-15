Tradedoubler AB changes name to NYORDA AB and begins trading under new ticker

Stockholm, 15 June 2026 - Tradedoubler AB has changed its corporate name to NYORDA AB. The company's shares will begin trading under the new ticker NYOR on Nasdaq Stockholm from Monday, 15 June 2026.

Tradedoubler AB has officially changed its corporate name to NYORDA AB, following registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The name change marks an important milestone in the Group's development and reflects its evolution from a single operating brand into a broader portfolio of specialist businesses focused on digital marketing technology and growth.

The name change applies to the listed parent company and group identity. Tradedoubler will continue to operate as a business and brand within the NYORDA Group, focused on Partner Marketing. The change does not affect existing client or partner relationships, contracts, services or day-to-day contacts.

Further information about NYORDA AB, including updated investor information and a new website, will follow in the coming weeks.

The company's ISIN code remains unchanged.

For further information, please contact:

Matthias Stadelmeyer

President and CEO

NYORDA AB

Email: ir@nyorda.com

About NYORDA AB

NYORDA AB, formerly Tradedoubler AB, is a Swedish public limited liability company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. NYORDA AB is the parent company of a group of businesses focused on digital marketing technology and growth. Tradedoubler continues to operate as a business and brand within the Group.