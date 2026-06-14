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WKN: A3DNLJ | ISIN: SE0018040677 | Ticker-Symbol: 02H0
Tradegate
15.06.26 | 09:41
3,839 Euro
-0,85 % -0,033
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXATRONIC GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXATRONIC GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8373,85109:44
3,8403,84809:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.06.2026 20:00 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Hexatronic Group AB: Deputy CEO Martin Åberg has decided to leave Hexatronic

Martin Åberg has informed the CEO of Hexatronic that he has decided to leave his position as Deputy CEO and Head of the Data Center business area to focus on his private investments going forward. To ensure an orderly and smooth transition, Martin Åberg will remain in his role until a successor has been appointed.

Martin Åberg has been a member of Group Management since 2014. During his time at Hexatronic, he has served as Deputy CEO and has been responsible for business development and M&A. In recent years, he has also held the position as Head of the Data Center business area. He has played a central role in driving strategic initiatives and has contributed significantly to the Group's growth and diversification.

"I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Martin Åberg for his strong commitment and the substantial contributions he has made to Hexatronic. He has been an important contributor to the company's development from a local supplier of FTTH solutions into a global and diversified provider of fiber solutions for telecom, harsh environments and data centres. I am also grateful that Martin will remain in his role, allowing us to appoint a successor in a structured manner," says Rikard Fröberg, CEO and president of Hexatronic.

"I am grateful for my years at Hexatronic and proud of what we have accomplished together, not least through the strong companies we have acquired and the profitable growth we have delivered. The decision to leave has not been easy, but the company is in a strong position today, which makes this the right time for me to move on and focus on my private investments," says Martin Åberg.

Hexatronic has initiated a process to recruit a successor. In accordance with his current agreement, Martin Åberg has a nine-month notice period.

For more information, please contact:
Rikard Fröberg, CEO
rikard.froberg@hexatronic.com

Pernilla Lindén, CFO
pernilla.linden@hexatronic.com

About Us
Connectivity creates opportunity. Hexatronic delivers future-ready fiber solutions for critical infrastructure, from telecom networks to rugged environments and data centers. Our systems are built to last, designed to scale, and supported by expert training and field services. In close collaboration with our customers, we shape solutions that strengthen communities and drive innovation in a connected world.

This information is information that Hexatronic Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-14 20:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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