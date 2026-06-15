Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2026) - J2 Metals Inc. (TSXV: JTWO) (OTCID: JTWOF) (FSE: OO1) ("J2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the identification of three historic mine workings, El Samano, El Chinicuil, and El Cedro Rojo as part of the initial field program at its Sierra Plata Project located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The discoveries were made by project geologists during the period of May 19 to 31, 2026 under the direction of Country Manager Carlos Cham.

CEO of J2, Thomas Lamb, commented: "The pace of discovery at Sierra Plata is exactly what we expected from a district with this much historical production and so little systemic modern exploration: six long-forgotten mining workings identified in the first two weeks of fieldwork. With 53 samples now at the lab and only 250 of 2,200 hectares mapped, we're still in the very early innings of understanding Sierra Plata."

Discovery Highlights



As of May 31, 2026, the geology team has located a total of six historic mining workings within the Sierra Plata project area, three of which are being highlighted in this release:

Figure 1. Location of historic mine workings within the Sierra Plata Project, Guerrero State, Mexico. Highlighted mines (El Samano, El Chinicuil, and El Cedro Rojo) represent the three new rediscovered past producers announced in this release.

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El Samano Mine

Located at UTM coordinates 421723E / 2058377N, El Samano comprises approximately 5 metres of underground development hosted in black shale. A float sample recovered from outside the mine entrance revealed a vein fragment carrying white quartz, calcite, and amethyst quartz with visible polymetallic sulfides - an early-stage indicator of potential base and precious metal mineralization.

Figure 2. Float sample recovered outside the El Samano mine entrance showing a vein fragment with white quartz, calcite, and amethyst quartz with visible polymetallic sulfides.

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El Chinicuil Mine

Located at UTM coordinates 421193E / 2058179N, El Chinicuil is currently a collapsed mine. A hand sample collected at the site revealed a quartz-calcite vein with polymetallic sulfides consistent with the mineralization style observed elsewhere on the property. The Company intends to reassess the structure for safe re-entry in future field programs.

Figure 3. Hand sample from the El Chinicuil mine site showing a fragment of a quartz-calcite vein with polymetallic sulfides.

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El Cedro Rojo Mine

Located at UTM coordinates 421562E / 2056410N, El Cedro Rojo is capped with overburden and unable to be entered. J2 plans to revisit and evaluate the feasibility of safely uncovering and sampling the workings at a subsequent time.

Sampling and Geological Mapping

In aggregate, 53 rock samples have been collected from the six identified mine workings and surrounding surface exposures. In addition, four quartz veins with iron oxide mineralization have been identified on surface. Laboratory results are pending and the Company will provide further commentary on the significance of the vein structures upon receipt.

Geological mapping has now covered approximately 250 out of 2,200 hectares of the project area, identifying three distinct lithological units: limestone, sandstone, and black shale. Oxidation zones have also been mapped and are being correlated with the locations of historic workings and surface vein occurrences.

Next Steps

The field team will continue systematic location and sampling of historic mining structures across the remainder of the project area, while advancing geological-structural mapping and alteration studies. Priority next steps include re-assessment of covered mine workings (including El Chinicuil and El Cedro Rojo) for safe access, dewatering of the second level at El Sabino mine, and receipt and interpretation of geochemical assay results from the 53 samples submitted to date.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Graham Giles, P.Geo of J2, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Sierra Plata Project

The Sierra Plata Project is a 2,203-hectare silver-gold-antimony exploration project situated within Zacualpan, one of the most important historically productive epithermal mining districts in Mexico and includes five past-producing high-grade mines localized along regionally extensive, structurally controlled vein corridors. Recent sampling of waste dumps at Sierra Plata returned grades of up to 3,932 g/t AgEq. Mineralization is hosted in quartz-dominant vein systems containing fine-grained sulphides with associated gold and antimony, reflecting a low to intermediate epithermal system with strong vertical metal zoning. Alteration assemblages, vein textures, and metal associations observed at surface are consistent with upper-level exposure of the epithermal system, with historic mining largely confined to near-surface levels. The Company anticipates identifying a large number of high-priority targets for drill evaluation.

About J2 Metals Inc.

J2 Metals Inc. (TSXV: JTWO) (OTCID: JTWOF) (FSE: OO1) is a multi-commodity explorer advancing silver, gold, and antimony projects with historical production or significant drill results across established mining jurisdictions in Mexico, Québec, and Alaska. At Sierra Plata in Zacualpan, Mexico, one of the most historically productive epithermal districts in the country, recent waste dump sampling has returned grades of up to 3,932 g/t AgEq across five past-producing silver-gold mines. Active geological mapping and drill permitting are underway. At the Miniac Project in Québec's Abitibi Greenstone Belt, a newly completed 41-kilometre OreVision IP survey has identified prospective chargeability and resistivity anomalies coincident with previously identified EM targets, supporting a planned Phase II drill program of up to 5,000 metres across a largely untested 7-kilometre conductive horizon.

At the Napoleon Project in the Fortymile district of Alaska, a prolific placer camp with up to one million ounces of historical gold production, rock-chip samples have returned up to 596 g/t gold, with historical drilling by Teck and Kennecott reporting intercepts of 8.9 g/t gold over 3 metres and 0.9 g/t gold over 79 metres.

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Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property. This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration plans, potential drill targets, anticipated exploration results, and the timing and success of future exploration programs. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that required permits and regulatory approvals will be obtained on anticipated timelines, that the Company will have sufficient financing to fund its planned exploration programs, that exploration and survey results will support continued advancement of the projects, that contractors and personnel will remain available, and that commodity prices and general market and economic conditions will remain consistent with management's expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, geological risk, exploration risk, fluctuations in commodity prices, operational risks, regulatory approvals, and general market and economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: J2 Metals Inc.