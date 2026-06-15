Hamilton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2026) - HyprC Systems Inc. ("HyprC"), a subsidiary of Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) ("Aegis" or the "Company"), today announced the launch of its next-generation high-C-rate battery platform, designed for the world's most demanding power applications in ports, AI data centres and hybrid nuclear energy systems.

The launch is supported by a targeted multi-year investment program and a major research collaboration with McMaster University, to be led by Professor Saeid Habibi, a recognised leader in advanced control systems, fault diagnostics and battery energy storage research. The program will also support technology Aegis is developing in partnership with a major European automaker, where high-performance EV batteries will be designed into and used in the project.

HyprC's platform is engineered for missions where power is a tactical asset and failure is not an option, providing instant, repeatable power at extreme C-rates for critical infrastructure and high-growth sectors.

High-C-Rate Power for Mission-Critical Markets

HyprC's advanced battery chemistry and system design focus on very high charge and discharge rates, targeting 2 to 6 C - class and beyond, with minimal heat generation. The platform will target designs capable of supporting tens of thousands of deep cycles and deliver robust performance in harsh thermal, mechanical and electrical environments typical of heavy industry, defence and high-density compute.

These attributes would enable customers to design smaller, lighter, safer and more economical systems than is possible with legacy low-rate batteries, directly addressing the needs of multiple high-value markets:

Ports & Logistics

Modern ports experience "violent" power swings from equipment such as ship-to-shore cranes, AGVs, reach stackers and yard equipment. HyprC's systems are designed to:

Enable rapid opportunity charging between shifts

Maintain stable voltage under heavy lift loads

Deliver a lower lifetime cost versus diesel and traditional batteries

Support 24/7 operations while helping operators meet decarbonisation and air-quality targets

For port operators, this combination offers the potential for reduced operating costs, increased asset utilisation and improved regulatory compliance, positioning HyprC as an enabling technology for the next generation of low-emission, high-throughput terminals.

AI Data Centres

AI infrastructure and GPU-intensive workloads are pushing conventional UPS systems and low-rate batteries to their limits. HyprC's high-C-rate battery platform is positioned as a disruptive alternative for data centres by:

Reducing physical footprint: Higher C-rate and power density mean fewer batteries for the same or greater power

Higher C-rate and power density mean fewer batteries for the same or greater power Lowering total cost: Less hardware, racking and building volume help reduce capex and opex

Less hardware, racking and building volume help reduce capex and opex Cutting insurance costs: Fewer cells and safer thermal behaviour reduce perceived fire risk

Fewer cells and safer thermal behaviour reduce perceived fire risk Improving safety: Lower heat generation and robust thermal design reduce fire load and incident probability

Lower heat generation and robust thermal design reduce fire load and incident probability Stabilising the grid and protecting IT: Instant response smooths GPU power spikes, providing clean, reliable power

Instant response smooths GPU power spikes, providing clean, reliable power Enabling new revenue streams: Supporting peak shaving, frequency regulation, demand response and backup, turning storage into a revenue-generating strategic asset

For AI data-centre operators and critical-infrastructure managers, HyprC offers a smaller, cheaper, safer and more profitable way to power next-generation compute and energy systems.

Hybrid Nuclear Energy Systems

HyprC's platform also supports small and micro modular reactor (SMR/MMR) based hybrid energy architectures. By combining Aegis's battery energy storage systems with cyber-secure energy management controls, the system is designed to enable resilient, next-generation nuclear-battery hybrid configurations.

This creates a pathway into emerging nuclear-aligned markets where robust, intelligent energy storage and management are expected to be critical enablers of new SMR/MMR projects.

Strategic Research Collaboration with McMaster University

Aegis and HyprC are advancing a major research collaboration with McMaster University, to be led by Professor Saeid Habibi. The initiative is structured around applications to Canadian governmental granting agencies, with the planned project duration of four years.

Aegis will contribute approximately C$1 million in cash to the initiative, expected to be matched by funding agencies. McMaster will be pursuing federal grants to maximize the project which will not only deliver on the research objectives.

The research program focuses on areas of direct strategic importance to Aegis and HyprC's high-C-rate battery and critical-infrastructure platform, including:

Development and validation of advanced testing methodologies for high-C-rate battery systems

for high-C-rate battery systems Performance characterisation under demanding, real-world operating conditions

under demanding, real-world operating conditions Intelligent control approaches for battery energy storage systems deployed in critical infrastructure, including ports, data centres, utility networks, defence-aligned applications and nuclear-aligned applications such as SMR/MMR-based hybrid energy systems

This work is intended to:

Strengthen the technical foundation underpinning the Company's product roadmap

underpinning the Company's product roadmap Support technology Aegis is developing in partnership with a major European automaker

Enable deployable, mission-critical solutions that meet stringent reliability, safety and security requirements across both non-nuclear and nuclear pathways

For investors, university research partnerships offer a capital-efficient way to advance core technology while leveraging funding programs intended to enable Canadian advance technology innovations as well as access to world-class academic capabilities.

Extending a National Research Platform

The McMaster collaboration extends the research base Aegis has been assembling across leading Canadian institutions.

On February 4, 2026, the Company announced a Memorandum of Understanding with Malahat Energy Systems Inc. and Ontario Tech University to advance hybrid nuclear energy systems, combining small and micro modular reactors with Aegis's battery energy storage systems and cyber-secure energy management controls.

The Ontario Tech collaboration anchors the Company's nuclear hybridisation pillar .

collaboration anchors the Company's . The McMaster initiative deepens the battery-performance, testing and intelligent-control foundation that underpins the platform across both its non-nuclear and nuclear pathways, including emerging SMR/MMR-based hybrid energy architectures.

Together, these relationships support a national research platform aligned with long-term trends in decarbonisation, energy security, and defence-oriented critical infrastructure.

Leadership Commentary

Ramtin Rasoulinezhad, Chief Executive Officer of Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp, commented:

"We are moving from development to deployment with surgical precision. By leveraging government programs, we have effectively tripled our R&D capital efficiency, accelerating our path to commercializing high-performance energy solutions. We are not just building batteries; we are hardening the energy backbone for AI data centers, industrial logistics, and national defence. For our shareholders, this represents a derisked, aggressive play into the most essential infrastructure markets of the next decade."

Professor Saeid Habibi added:

"Battery energy storage systems intended for critical infrastructure must meet demanding standards for reliability, safety, and fault tolerance, and meeting those standards depends on rigorous testing and intelligent control. This collaboration gives our research team and graduate students the opportunity to apply advanced diagnostics and control methods to real operational requirements, and to contribute to energy infrastructure that is both resilient and secure. We look forward to working with Aegis to translate this research into systems that perform dependably in the field, including in advanced hybrid configurations that integrate high-C-rate storage with SMR/MMR-based nuclear generation."

McMaster University's Role

McMaster University brings established research programs in battery technology, control systems and electrified mobility, supported by specialised facilities and faculty expertise well suited to the testing, performance characterisation and intelligent-control work envisaged under the collaboration.

The collaborative research agreement contemplates joint work over a four-year project period. Intellectual property arrangements, publication protocols and confidentiality provisions are established under the framework of the agreement and the policies of McMaster University.

About HyprC Systems Inc.

HyprC Systems Corp. is an Aegis subsidiary focused on developing a nuclear-aware hybrid energy platform for mission-critical applications across space, defence, and AI data center markets. HyprC's strategy is centered on building and commercializing disruptive, defensible IP in hybrid energy control, system integration, digital-twin-based validation, and safety-critical protection architectures. www.hyperc.ca

About McMaster University

McMaster University is a public research university in Hamilton, Ontario, founded in 1887 and a member of the U15 Group of Canadian Research Universities. Recognised as one of Canada's most research-intensive institutions, McMaster is organised across six faculties, including Engineering and Health Sciences, and serves a community of more than 37,000 students. The university is known internationally for its strengths in engineering, advanced manufacturing, health sciences and energy systems research, and for an approach to discovery that emphasises interdisciplinary collaboration with industry and government partners. For more information, visit https://www.mcmaster.ca/.

About Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.

Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) is a Canadian-based energy technology company focused on the development of secure and resilient energy systems for critical infrastructure. The Company's integrated platform combines advanced energy storage, hybrid and distributed generation systems, intelligent control architectures and cybersecurity to deliver high-reliability solutions for applications across defence, marine, remote and industrial sectors. For more information, visit www.aegiscriticalenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.'s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301453

Source: Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.