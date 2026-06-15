Dogecoin Cash, Inc.: Dogecoin Cash Files Utility Patent For Blockchain Infrastructure Designed To Support Dogecoin Application Usability

Mesquite, NV, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesquite, NV - June 15, 2026 - Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTC: DOGP) today announced the filing of a U.S. utility patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covering core technologies underlying the Company's DOGP blockchain development ecosystem.

The filing comes at a time of continued public interest in Dogecoin-related technologies. The proposed DOGE-1 lunar mission, publicly described as funded using Dogecoin and manifested on a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle, has drawn attention to real-world Dogecoin transaction use cases and the infrastructure required to support them. Recent public attention surrounding the SpaceX IPO and related commercial space initiatives has also contributed to broader visibility of technology-driven innovation themes. The Company's development work is focused on the technical layer connecting Dogecoin's base protocol to practical application deployment.

The utility patent application builds upon the Company's previously filed provisional patent and seeks protection for a modular, blockchain-agnostic application framework designed to improve Dogecoin transaction usability, streamline decentralized application ("dApp") deployment, and enable sub-5-second transaction confirmation notifications for web and mobile applications.

Application Title:

"Modular Blockchain-Agnostic Application Framework with Sub-5-Second Dogecoin Transaction Confirmations and Atomic One-Command Decentralized Deployment"

U.S. Patent Application No.: 19/707,268

Key technologies covered in the filing include:

• A real-time ZMQ-to-WebSocket bridge that delivers Dogecoin transaction confirmation events to web and mobile applications in under five seconds, without requiring end users to operate full nodes.

• A low-code Blocks SDK for building payment widgets, token-gated applications, and modular blockchain components on top of Dogecoin and compatible networks.

• A Chain-Connect Layer that provides a unified abstraction for both UTXO-based blockchains, including Dogecoin, and EVM-compatible networks.

• An atomic one-command CLI deployment system for publishing decentralized applications to IPFS with deterministic content addressing and launcher registration.

"This filing covers infrastructure we've been building specifically to make Dogecoin more usable at the application layer," said David Tobias, CEO of Dogecoin Cash, Inc. "Fast confirmation signaling, low-code tooling, and simplified deployment are practical problems for developers building on Dogecoin today. This framework is our approach to addressing them."

Dogecoin Cash intends to pursue additional domestic and international intellectual property protection as development of the DOGP ecosystem continues.

About Dogecoin Cash, Inc.

Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTC: DOGP) is a technology company developing blockchain infrastructure tools and decentralized application frameworks designed to support Dogecoin transaction usability and blockchain deployment capabilities. The Company also operates PrestoDoctor, a healthcare technology and telemedicine platform serving medical cannabis patients and healthcare providers. Dogecoin Cash, Inc. is not affiliated with the Dogecoin Foundation or the DOGE cryptocurrency.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact: info@dogecoincashinc.com



(702) 762-3123



