Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sechs Projekte + starke Katalysatoren. Nur 17 Mio. CAD Marktkapitalisierung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W820 | ISIN: US13764T1051 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DOGECOIN CASH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOGECOIN CASH INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.06.2026 11:24 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dogecoin Cash, Inc.: Dogecoin Cash Files Utility Patent For Blockchain Infrastructure Designed To Support Dogecoin Application Usability

Mesquite, NV, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesquite, NV - June 15, 2026 - Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTC: DOGP) today announced the filing of a U.S. utility patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covering core technologies underlying the Company's DOGP blockchain development ecosystem.

The filing comes at a time of continued public interest in Dogecoin-related technologies. The proposed DOGE-1 lunar mission, publicly described as funded using Dogecoin and manifested on a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle, has drawn attention to real-world Dogecoin transaction use cases and the infrastructure required to support them. Recent public attention surrounding the SpaceX IPO and related commercial space initiatives has also contributed to broader visibility of technology-driven innovation themes. The Company's development work is focused on the technical layer connecting Dogecoin's base protocol to practical application deployment.

The utility patent application builds upon the Company's previously filed provisional patent and seeks protection for a modular, blockchain-agnostic application framework designed to improve Dogecoin transaction usability, streamline decentralized application ("dApp") deployment, and enable sub-5-second transaction confirmation notifications for web and mobile applications.

Application Title:
"Modular Blockchain-Agnostic Application Framework with Sub-5-Second Dogecoin Transaction Confirmations and Atomic One-Command Decentralized Deployment"

U.S. Patent Application No.: 19/707,268

Key technologies covered in the filing include:

• A real-time ZMQ-to-WebSocket bridge that delivers Dogecoin transaction confirmation events to web and mobile applications in under five seconds, without requiring end users to operate full nodes.

• A low-code Blocks SDK for building payment widgets, token-gated applications, and modular blockchain components on top of Dogecoin and compatible networks.

• A Chain-Connect Layer that provides a unified abstraction for both UTXO-based blockchains, including Dogecoin, and EVM-compatible networks.

• An atomic one-command CLI deployment system for publishing decentralized applications to IPFS with deterministic content addressing and launcher registration.

"This filing covers infrastructure we've been building specifically to make Dogecoin more usable at the application layer," said David Tobias, CEO of Dogecoin Cash, Inc. "Fast confirmation signaling, low-code tooling, and simplified deployment are practical problems for developers building on Dogecoin today. This framework is our approach to addressing them."

Dogecoin Cash intends to pursue additional domestic and international intellectual property protection as development of the DOGP ecosystem continues.

About Dogecoin Cash, Inc.

Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTC: DOGP) is a technology company developing blockchain infrastructure tools and decentralized application frameworks designed to support Dogecoin transaction usability and blockchain deployment capabilities. The Company also operates PrestoDoctor, a healthcare technology and telemedicine platform serving medical cannabis patients and healthcare providers. Dogecoin Cash, Inc. is not affiliated with the Dogecoin Foundation or the DOGE cryptocurrency.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact: info@dogecoincashinc.com

(702) 762-3123


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.