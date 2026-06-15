Nobel Resources Corp.: Nobel Provides Update on Cuprita And Pampa Austral Drilling and Anais Project, Chile

TORONTO, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nobel Resources Corp. (TSX - V: NBLC; OTCPK: NBTRF) (the "Company" or "Nobel") announces that the company has completed drilling on the Pampa Austral project and drilling has commenced on the Cuprita project ("Cuprita" or the "Project").

At Cuprita, which remains the core project for Nobel, the geophysical and remote sensing surveys along with detailed geological mapping and compilation have identified areas within the large lithocap with alteration mineral assemblages that are characteristic of higher temperature parts of porphyry copper systems, including intense albitization and destruction of biotite minerals. These areas correspond with strong Induced Polarization (IP) chargeability anomalies and are now the focus of the drilling. The Company will announce the results of its drilling program at Cuprita once the program is completed and the results are received from the laboratory.

According to Vernon Arseneau, CEO and Director of Nobel, "Based on my decades of experience in this region, we rarely see such intensely altered porphyry systems with only the few drill holes completed by Nobel and no other drilling. These are large complex systems and require a systematic approach and some persistence to solve geometry."

The Company has decided to terminate the option agreements for the Anais and Pampa Austral projects, effective June 15, 2026.

At Pampa Austral, two drill holes were done in an effort to repeat historical results reported by Farwest Mining in 2024 (see the Company's press release dated May 15, 2026). Unfortunately, drilling failed to repeat the copper results reported by Farwest at the time. The Company compiled historical results and had located two drill pads on the ground that appeared to be the ones reported earlier but drilling did not encounter the same geological environment or intersect high copper mineralization. The Induced Polarization anomaly (IP) present in the same location has also been explained by the presence of stringers and disseminations of pyrite over several meters of core length.





Figure 1: Location of the Pampa Austral Project indicating the location of the two holes drilled by Nobel recently.

At the Anais project, field work by Nobel geologists encountered a number of previously unreported drill hole casings on the property, close to the reported high-grade intersection reported by Farwest Mining. This limits the potential for a significant copper discovery and the Company has decided not to continue exploring this prospect.

According to Vernon Arseneau, CEO and Director of Nobel, "The results obtained at Pampa Austral and Anais have downgraded the potential at those projects in our estimation, however, we remain committed to continue exploration at Cuprita and Janett. Both projects have strong exploration potential and we intend to focus on exploring these during the coming months."





Figure 2: Location of the Pampa Austral, Janett, Anais and Cuprita Projects relative to copper deposits

Please note information regarding adjacent properties is provided for context only and is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization, grade, continuity or potential of the Project. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on statements about adjacent properties.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC)

Sampling is conducted in a manner designed to allow appropriate averaging and statistical analysis of the data for exploration evaluation and potential future resource estimation. Industry-standard QA/QC procedures are implemented throughout the sampling and analytical process, including the systematic insertion of certified reference materials, blanks and duplicate samples to monitor laboratory performance and analytical accuracy. Drill core samples are typically collected over intervals ranging from 1 to 2 metres, depending on geological boundaries. Shorter sample intervals are avoided whenever possible to maintain consistency and representativity of the sampled material. Prior to sampling, the drill core is geologically logged and photographed to create a high-resolution photographic record. Core samples are then split along the core axis using an electric rock saw by trained company technicians. One half of the core is sent for analysis while the remaining half is retained on site for reference and verification.

As part of the QA/QC program, one certified reference standard is inserted every 20 core samples. Additionally, one coarse blank, one fine blank and one internal duplicate sample are inserted approximately every 50 core samples to monitor contamination, analytical precision and laboratory performance.

To ensure sample security and compliance with NI 43-101 chain-of-custody standards, samples are placed in sealed rice bags with numbered security tags at the project site. Samples are then transported by company personnel via truck to the analytical laboratory. Custody and transfer of the samples always remain under the responsibility of company personnel. Sample preparation and analytical work are carried out by Andes Analytical Assays, an independent certified laboratory.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. David Gower, P.Geo., as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Mr. Gower is a consultant of Nobel and is not considered independent of the Company.

About Nobel

Nobel Resources is a Canadian resource company focused on identifying and developing prospective mineral projects. The Company has a team with a strong background of exploration success.

For further information, please contact:

Vern Arseneau

Chief Executive Officer

+1 647-276-0533

Vincent Chen

Investor Relations

vchen@nobel-resources.com

www.nobel-resources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, the mineralization and prospectivity of the Cuprita project and Jannet project, the Company's ability to explore and develop the projects, the timing and results of the drill program and other surveys, the termination of the option agreements for the Anais and Pampa Austral project, the Company's ability to obtain adequate financing and the Company's future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Nobel, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Nobel has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nobel does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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