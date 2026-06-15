Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.: Jerash Holdings Reports Financial Results for Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter and Full Year

-- Robust Fourth-Quarter Growth Caps Record Revenue Year as Profitability Accelerates --

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2026.

Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter Highlights

Revenue increased by 46.6 percent to $42.9 million, from $29.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Gross margin was 17.1 percent, compared with 17.9 percent a year ago.

Operating income advanced more than fivefold to $2.3 million, from $434,000 in the prior year quarter.

Net income improved significantly to $1.7 million, compared with a net loss of $144,000 last year.

Fiscal 2026 Full Year Highlights

Revenue increased by 14.0 percent to a record $166.3 million, from $145.8 million in fiscal 2025.

Gross margin improved to 16.1 percent, from 15.3 percent in fiscal 2025.

Operating income more than quadrupled to $6.3 million, from $1.4 million in fiscal 2025.

Net income improved to $3.6 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, from a net loss of $840,000, or $0.07 per share, in fiscal 2025.

Outlook

Revenue for the fiscal 2027 first quarter is expected to increase by 20 to 22 percent over $39.6 million in the prior fiscal year's first quarter.

Gross margin for the fiscal 2027 first quarter is anticipated to be approximately 15 to 17 percent, with increased emphasis on customer diversification and reduced seasonality.

"Jerash closed fiscal 2026 achieving strong fourth quarter performance and record revenue for the full year, driven by rising demand from both our long-standing global brand customers and orders from newer customers over the past few years," said Sam Choi, Jerash's chairman and chief executive officer. "We have made progress toward reducing customer concentration, and along with improved production efficiencies, we managed to smooth out seasonality in the second half of fiscal 2026 to achieve higher sales and better margins. With both the Aqaba and Haifa ports fully open and operating normally during the quarter, we were also pleased to complete additional export shipments despite the seasonal impact typically associated with the month-long Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr holiday period, which began on February 19 this year.

"Operationally, we are expanding production and reorganizing warehouse capacity in phases at several manufacturing facilities, including our newly acquired building, to better accommodate growing customer demand. The first phase of renovation is expected to add approximately 15 percent to our capacity and accommodate 700 additional workers by the end of calendar year 2026. The remaining expansion is planned for completion by mid-calendar year 2027, which should contribute an additional 20 to 25 percent in production capacity.

"Our production facilities are fully booked through December 2026, ensuring a steady flow of profitable growth. Management remains focused on further improving gross margin through increased automation and enhanced production efficiencies driven by economies of scale," Choi added.

Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter Results

Fiscal 2026 fourth quarter revenue rose by 46.6 percent to $42.9 million, from $29.3 million in the same quarter last year, primarily reflecting increased export shipments to the Company's long-standing key customers, as well as orders from newer customers, including Hansoll Group in South Korea, and others developed in recent years.

Gross profit increased 40.4 percent to $7.4 million for the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter, from $5.2 million in the same quarter last year. Gross profit margin for the quarter was 17.1 percent, compared with 17.9 percent in the same period last year.

Operating expenses totaled $5.0 million in the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter, compared with $4.8 million in the same quarter last year. As a percentage of revenue, total operating expenses decreased by almost 5 percentage points to 11.7 percent, from 16.4 percent in the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter. The lower expenses principally reflected improved control over export logistics costs and lower stock-based compensation.

Operating income rose more than fivefold to $2.3 million in the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter, up from $434,000 in the same quarter last year.

Total other expenses in the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter were $399,000, including $383,000 in interest expenses, compared with $254,000, including $371,000 in interest expenses partially offset by other income, in the prior year quarter.

Income tax expenses were $270,000 in the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter, compared with $324,000 in the prior year quarter. The effective income tax rate for the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter declined to 13.9 percent, mainly due to improvements in group profitability and lower Jordan income tax rate for companies in qualified development zones under a new investment law.

Net income rose to $1.7 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter, from a net loss of $144,000, or $0.01 per share, for the same quarter last year.

Comprehensive income attributable to the Company's common stockholders advanced to $1.6 million in the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter, from a comprehensive loss of $49,000 in the same quarter last year.

Fiscal 2026 Full Year Results

Revenue for the full 2026 fiscal year increased by 14.0 percent to a record high $166.3 million, from $145.8 million in fiscal 2025.

Gross profit for fiscal 2026 rose 20.0 percent to $26.8 million, from $22.3 million in the prior fiscal year. Gross margin for fiscal 2026 improved to 16.1 percent from 15.3 percent in fiscal 2025.

Total operating expenses for fiscal 2026 were $20.5 million, compared with $20.9 million in fiscal 2025.

Operating income more than quadrupled to $6.3 million for the full 2026 fiscal year, from $1.4 million in the last fiscal year.

Total other expenses in fiscal 2026 were $1.6 million, compared with $1.3 million in fiscal 2025.

Income tax expenses were $1.1 million for fiscal 2026, compared with $991,000 for fiscal 2025.

Net income for fiscal 2026 improved by $4.5 million to $3.6 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, from a net loss of approximately $840,000, or $0.07 per share, in fiscal 2025.

Comprehensive income attributable to Jerash's common stockholders improved to $3.6 million in fiscal 2026, from a comprehensive loss of $869,000 in fiscal 2025.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Dividends

Cash and restricted cash totaled $12.5 million, and net working capital was $36.7 million as of March 31, 2026. During fiscal 2026, the Company purchased a manufacturing building and associated land in Al Tajamouat Industrial City for approximately $3.4 million, financed in part with a long-term bank loan of approximately $2.8 million. The Company also obtained two new revolving credit facilities totaling up to $20.0 million, both of which were undrawn as of March 31, 2026.

On May 4, 2026, the board of directors of Jerash approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend was paid on May 21, 2026, to stockholders of record as of May 14, 2026.

Conference Call

Jerash Holdings will host an investor conference call to discuss its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter and full year results today, June 15, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Phone: 888-506-0062 (domestic); 973-528-0011 (international)

Conference ID: 899698

A live and archived webcast will be available online in the investor relations section of Jerash's website at www.jerashholdings.com. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for approximately one year on the website.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and Vans), New Balance, G-III (which licenses brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Nautica), Hugo Boss, American Eagle, and Acushnet (which owns brands such as Footjoy and Titleist). Jerash's existing production facilities comprise eight factory units and six warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 6,300 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "seek", "potential," "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, including, but not limited to, Jerash's current views with respect to future events and its financial forecasts, and expansion of the customer base among high-profile global brands, are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those risks described from time to time in filings made by Jerash with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Jerash does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

Contact:

PondelWilkinson Inc.

Judy Lin or Roger Pondel

310-279-5980; jlin@pondel.com

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(tables below)

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



For the Three Months Ended March 31, For the Fiscal Years Ended March 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)













Revenue, net $ 42,896,842 $ 29,251,426 $ 166,263,870 $ 145,812,006 Cost of goods sold 35,541,194 24,012,525 139,480,501 123,492,561 Gross Profit 7,355,648 5,238,901 26,783,369 22,319,445

Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,795,599 4,464,351 19,551,781 19,114,456 Stock-based compensation expenses 223,851 341,035 904,171 1,758,146 Total Operating Expenses 5,019,450 4,805,386 20,455,952 20,872,602

Income from Operations 2,336,198 433,515 6,327,417 1,446,843

Other Income (Expense): Interest expenses (382,867 ) (371,469 ) (1,625,387 ) (1,719,760 ) Other (expenses) income, net (15,801 ) 117,667 45,416 424,108 Total other expenses, net (398,668 ) (253,802 ) (1,579,971 ) (1,295,652 )

Net income before provision for income taxes 1,937,530 179,713 4,747,446 151,191

Income tax expenses 269,521 323,808 1,120,044 991,120

Net income (loss) 1,668,009 (144,095 ) 3,627,402 (839,929 )

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 81,265 8,540 89,802 8,440 Net income (loss) attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Common Stockholders $ 1,586,744 $ (152,635 ) $ 3,537,600 $ (848,369 )

Net income (loss) $ 1,668,009 $ (144,095 ) $ 3,627,402 $ (839,929 ) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss): Foreign currency translation gain (loss) 992 103,670 48,369 (20,803 ) Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) 1,669,001 (40,425 ) 3,675,771 (860,732 ) Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest 81,265 8,540 89,802 8,440 Comprehensive Income (Loss) Attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Common Stockholders $ 1,587,736 $ (48,965 ) $ 3,585,969 $ (869,172 )

Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders: Basic $ 0.12 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.28 $ (0.07 ) Diluted $ 0.12 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.27 $ (0.07 )

Weighted Average Number of Shares Basic 12,699,940 12,433,363 12,699,940 12,329,021 Diluted 13,285,785 12,433,363 13,188,685 12,329,021

Dividend per share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.20 $ 0.20

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



March 31,

2026 March 31,

2025





ASSETS



Current Assets:



Cash $ 10,764,576 $ 13,346,791 Accounts receivable, net 5,676,122 3,076,074 Inventories 29,956,361 27,704,829 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,351,655 3,648,321 Advances to suppliers, net 8,639,635 6,644,194 Total Current Assets 58,388,349 54,420,209

Restricted cash - non-current 1,702,935 1,717,248 Long-term deposits 834,686 464,934 Property, plant, and equipment, net 27,388,699 25,023,681 Goodwill 499,282 499,282 Operating lease right of use assets 1,038,563 850,172 Total Assets $ 89,852,514 $ 82,975,526

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Credit facilities $ 4,902,996 $ 4,512,462 Accounts payable 7,167,019 6,507,308 Accrued expenses 5,528,165 4,342,436 Income tax payable - current 1,331,765 1,305,386 Uncertain tax provision - 175,290 Other payables 2,092,183 2,149,185 Deferred revenue 241,357 487,004 Bank loan - current 58,766 - Operating lease liabilities - current 319,910 339,699 Total Current Liabilities 21,642,161 19,818,770

Deferred tax liabilities, net 73 120 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 539,183 287,527 Bank loan - non current 2,762,034 - Total Liabilities 24,943,451 20,106,417

Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 12,939,418 shares issued; 12,699,940 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively 12,939 12,939 Additional paid-in capital 26,579,006 25,674,835 Treasury stock, 239,478 shares (1,169,046 ) (1,169,046 ) Statutory reserve 413,821 413,821 Retained earnings 39,394,513 38,396,901 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (464,753 ) (513,122 ) Total Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. Stockholders' Equity 64,766,480 62,816,328

Noncontrolling interest 142,583 52,781 Total Equity 64,909,063 62,869,109

Total Liabilities and Equity $ 89,852,514 $ 82,975,526

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Fiscal Years Ended March 31,

2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net income (loss) $ 3,627,402 $ (839,929 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 3,074,963 2,681,709 Stock-based compensation expenses 904,171 1,758,146 Credit loss (recovery), net 73,479 (17,054 ) Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 588,463 591,961 Uncertain tax provision - 175,290 Changes in operating assets: Accounts receivable (2,673,527 ) 2,358,493 Inventories (2,251,532 ) (463,257 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 296,668 (902,253 ) Advance to suppliers (1,995,441 ) (3,558,057 ) Deferred tax assets - 158,329 Changes in operating liabilities: Accounts payable 659,711 167,071 Accrued expenses 1,185,730 166,593 Other payables (57,002 ) (85,685 ) Deferred revenue (245,647 ) 476,804 Operating lease liabilities (544,988 ) (544,616 ) Income tax payable (148,106 ) (759,037 ) Deferred tax liabilities (47 ) 120 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,494,297 1,364,628

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant and equipment (5,128,453 ) (951,112 ) Payments for construction of properties - (1,089,484 ) Payment for long-term deposits (665,825 ) (329,326 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,794,278 ) (2,369,922 )

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Dividend payments (2,539,988 ) (2,458,968 ) Repayment of short-term loan (21,723,106 ) (14,103,935 ) Proceeds from short-term loan 22,113,640 18,616,397 Proceeds from long-term loan 2,820,800 - Net cash provided by financing activities 671,346 2,053,494

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH 32,107 (21,028 )

NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH (2,596,528 ) 1,027,172

CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF THE YEAR 15,064,039 14,036,867

CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF THE YEAR $ 12,467,511 $ 15,064,039

CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF THE YEAR $ 12,467,511 $ 15,064,039 LESS: NON-CURRENT RESTRICTED CASH 1,702,935 1,717,248 CASH, END OF THE YEAR $ 10,764,576 $ 13,346,791

Supplemental disclosure information: Cash paid for interest $ 1,625,387 $ 1,719,760 Income tax paid $ 1,272,591 $ 1,398,684

Non-cash investing and financing activities Equipment obtained by utilizing long-term deposit $ 296,098 $ 667,567 Operating lease right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations $ 765,303 $ 186,726

SOURCE: Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/jerash-holdings-reports-financial-results-for-fiscal-2026-fourth-quart-1177133