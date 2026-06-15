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WKN: A2JPKD | ISIN: US47632P1012 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
12.06.26 | 21:59
3,480 US-Dollar
+0,58 % +0,020
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
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JERASH HOLDINGS US INC Chart 1 Jahr
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JERASH HOLDINGS US INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
15.06.2026 14:02 Uhr
83 Leser
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Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.: Jerash Holdings Reports Financial Results for Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter and Full Year

-- Robust Fourth-Quarter Growth Caps Record Revenue Year as Profitability Accelerates --

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2026.

Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Revenue increased by 46.6 percent to $42.9 million, from $29.3 million in the prior year quarter.

  • Gross margin was 17.1 percent, compared with 17.9 percent a year ago.

  • Operating income advanced more than fivefold to $2.3 million, from $434,000 in the prior year quarter.

  • Net income improved significantly to $1.7 million, compared with a net loss of $144,000 last year.

Fiscal 2026 Full Year Highlights

  • Revenue increased by 14.0 percent to a record $166.3 million, from $145.8 million in fiscal 2025.

  • Gross margin improved to 16.1 percent, from 15.3 percent in fiscal 2025.

  • Operating income more than quadrupled to $6.3 million, from $1.4 million in fiscal 2025.

  • Net income improved to $3.6 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, from a net loss of $840,000, or $0.07 per share, in fiscal 2025.

Outlook

  • Revenue for the fiscal 2027 first quarter is expected to increase by 20 to 22 percent over $39.6 million in the prior fiscal year's first quarter.

  • Gross margin for the fiscal 2027 first quarter is anticipated to be approximately 15 to 17 percent, with increased emphasis on customer diversification and reduced seasonality.

"Jerash closed fiscal 2026 achieving strong fourth quarter performance and record revenue for the full year, driven by rising demand from both our long-standing global brand customers and orders from newer customers over the past few years," said Sam Choi, Jerash's chairman and chief executive officer. "We have made progress toward reducing customer concentration, and along with improved production efficiencies, we managed to smooth out seasonality in the second half of fiscal 2026 to achieve higher sales and better margins. With both the Aqaba and Haifa ports fully open and operating normally during the quarter, we were also pleased to complete additional export shipments despite the seasonal impact typically associated with the month-long Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr holiday period, which began on February 19 this year.

"Operationally, we are expanding production and reorganizing warehouse capacity in phases at several manufacturing facilities, including our newly acquired building, to better accommodate growing customer demand. The first phase of renovation is expected to add approximately 15 percent to our capacity and accommodate 700 additional workers by the end of calendar year 2026. The remaining expansion is planned for completion by mid-calendar year 2027, which should contribute an additional 20 to 25 percent in production capacity.

"Our production facilities are fully booked through December 2026, ensuring a steady flow of profitable growth. Management remains focused on further improving gross margin through increased automation and enhanced production efficiencies driven by economies of scale," Choi added.

Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter Results

Fiscal 2026 fourth quarter revenue rose by 46.6 percent to $42.9 million, from $29.3 million in the same quarter last year, primarily reflecting increased export shipments to the Company's long-standing key customers, as well as orders from newer customers, including Hansoll Group in South Korea, and others developed in recent years.

Gross profit increased 40.4 percent to $7.4 million for the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter, from $5.2 million in the same quarter last year. Gross profit margin for the quarter was 17.1 percent, compared with 17.9 percent in the same period last year.

Operating expenses totaled $5.0 million in the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter, compared with $4.8 million in the same quarter last year. As a percentage of revenue, total operating expenses decreased by almost 5 percentage points to 11.7 percent, from 16.4 percent in the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter. The lower expenses principally reflected improved control over export logistics costs and lower stock-based compensation.

Operating income rose more than fivefold to $2.3 million in the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter, up from $434,000 in the same quarter last year.

Total other expenses in the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter were $399,000, including $383,000 in interest expenses, compared with $254,000, including $371,000 in interest expenses partially offset by other income, in the prior year quarter.

Income tax expenses were $270,000 in the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter, compared with $324,000 in the prior year quarter. The effective income tax rate for the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter declined to 13.9 percent, mainly due to improvements in group profitability and lower Jordan income tax rate for companies in qualified development zones under a new investment law.

Net income rose to $1.7 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter, from a net loss of $144,000, or $0.01 per share, for the same quarter last year.

Comprehensive income attributable to the Company's common stockholders advanced to $1.6 million in the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter, from a comprehensive loss of $49,000 in the same quarter last year.

Fiscal 2026 Full Year Results

Revenue for the full 2026 fiscal year increased by 14.0 percent to a record high $166.3 million, from $145.8 million in fiscal 2025.

Gross profit for fiscal 2026 rose 20.0 percent to $26.8 million, from $22.3 million in the prior fiscal year. Gross margin for fiscal 2026 improved to 16.1 percent from 15.3 percent in fiscal 2025.

Total operating expenses for fiscal 2026 were $20.5 million, compared with $20.9 million in fiscal 2025.

Operating income more than quadrupled to $6.3 million for the full 2026 fiscal year, from $1.4 million in the last fiscal year.

Total other expenses in fiscal 2026 were $1.6 million, compared with $1.3 million in fiscal 2025.

Income tax expenses were $1.1 million for fiscal 2026, compared with $991,000 for fiscal 2025.

Net income for fiscal 2026 improved by $4.5 million to $3.6 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, from a net loss of approximately $840,000, or $0.07 per share, in fiscal 2025.

Comprehensive income attributable to Jerash's common stockholders improved to $3.6 million in fiscal 2026, from a comprehensive loss of $869,000 in fiscal 2025.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Dividends

Cash and restricted cash totaled $12.5 million, and net working capital was $36.7 million as of March 31, 2026. During fiscal 2026, the Company purchased a manufacturing building and associated land in Al Tajamouat Industrial City for approximately $3.4 million, financed in part with a long-term bank loan of approximately $2.8 million. The Company also obtained two new revolving credit facilities totaling up to $20.0 million, both of which were undrawn as of March 31, 2026.

On May 4, 2026, the board of directors of Jerash approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend was paid on May 21, 2026, to stockholders of record as of May 14, 2026.

Conference Call

Jerash Holdings will host an investor conference call to discuss its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter and full year results today, June 15, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Phone: 888-506-0062 (domestic); 973-528-0011 (international)

Conference ID: 899698

A live and archived webcast will be available online in the investor relations section of Jerash's website at www.jerashholdings.com. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for approximately one year on the website.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and Vans), New Balance, G-III (which licenses brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Nautica), Hugo Boss, American Eagle, and Acushnet (which owns brands such as Footjoy and Titleist). Jerash's existing production facilities comprise eight factory units and six warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 6,300 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "seek", "potential," "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, including, but not limited to, Jerash's current views with respect to future events and its financial forecasts, and expansion of the customer base among high-profile global brands, are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those risks described from time to time in filings made by Jerash with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Jerash does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

Contact:
PondelWilkinson Inc.
Judy Lin or Roger Pondel
310-279-5980; jlin@pondel.com

# # #

(tables below)

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)


For the Three Months Ended
March 31,

For the Fiscal Years Ended
March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)








Revenue, net

$

42,896,842

$

29,251,426

$

166,263,870

$

145,812,006

Cost of goods sold

35,541,194

24,012,525

139,480,501

123,492,561

Gross Profit

7,355,648

5,238,901

26,783,369

22,319,445


Selling, general and administrative expenses

4,795,599

4,464,351

19,551,781

19,114,456

Stock-based compensation expenses

223,851

341,035

904,171

1,758,146

Total Operating Expenses

5,019,450

4,805,386

20,455,952

20,872,602


Income from Operations

2,336,198

433,515

6,327,417

1,446,843


Other Income (Expense):

Interest expenses

(382,867

)

(371,469

)

(1,625,387

)

(1,719,760

)

Other (expenses) income, net

(15,801

)

117,667

45,416

424,108

Total other expenses, net

(398,668

)

(253,802

)

(1,579,971

)

(1,295,652

)


Net income before provision for income taxes

1,937,530

179,713

4,747,446

151,191


Income tax expenses

269,521

323,808

1,120,044

991,120


Net income (loss)

1,668,009

(144,095

)

3,627,402

(839,929

)


Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

81,265

8,540

89,802

8,440

Net income (loss) attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Common Stockholders

$

1,586,744

$

(152,635

)

$

3,537,600

$

(848,369

)


Net income (loss)

$

1,668,009

$

(144,095

)

$

3,627,402

$

(839,929

)

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss):

Foreign currency translation gain (loss)

992

103,670

48,369

(20,803

)

Total Comprehensive Income (Loss)

1,669,001

(40,425

)

3,675,771

(860,732

)

Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest

81,265

8,540

89,802

8,440

Comprehensive Income (Loss) Attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Common Stockholders

$

1,587,736

$

(48,965

)

$

3,585,969

$

(869,172

)


Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders:

Basic

$

0.12

$

(0.01

)

$

0.28

$

(0.07

)

Diluted

$

0.12

$

(0.01

)

$

0.27

$

(0.07

)


Weighted Average Number of Shares

Basic

12,699,940

12,433,363

12,699,940

12,329,021

Diluted

13,285,785

12,433,363

13,188,685

12,329,021


Dividend per share

$

0.05

$

0.05

$

0.20

$

0.20

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


March 31,
2026

March 31,
2025




ASSETS



Current Assets:



Cash

$

10,764,576

$

13,346,791

Accounts receivable, net

5,676,122

3,076,074

Inventories

29,956,361

27,704,829

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,351,655

3,648,321

Advances to suppliers, net

8,639,635

6,644,194

Total Current Assets

58,388,349

54,420,209


Restricted cash - non-current

1,702,935

1,717,248

Long-term deposits

834,686

464,934

Property, plant, and equipment, net

27,388,699

25,023,681

Goodwill

499,282

499,282

Operating lease right of use assets

1,038,563

850,172

Total Assets

$

89,852,514

$

82,975,526


LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current Liabilities:

Credit facilities

$

4,902,996

$

4,512,462

Accounts payable

7,167,019

6,507,308

Accrued expenses

5,528,165

4,342,436

Income tax payable - current

1,331,765

1,305,386

Uncertain tax provision

-

175,290

Other payables

2,092,183

2,149,185

Deferred revenue

241,357

487,004

Bank loan - current

58,766

-

Operating lease liabilities - current

319,910

339,699

Total Current Liabilities

21,642,161

19,818,770


Deferred tax liabilities, net

73

120

Operating lease liabilities - non-current

539,183

287,527

Bank loan - non current

2,762,034

-

Total Liabilities

24,943,451

20,106,417


Equity

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 12,939,418 shares issued; 12,699,940 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively

12,939

12,939

Additional paid-in capital

26,579,006

25,674,835

Treasury stock, 239,478 shares

(1,169,046

)

(1,169,046

)

Statutory reserve

413,821

413,821

Retained earnings

39,394,513

38,396,901

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(464,753

)

(513,122

)

Total Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. Stockholders' Equity

64,766,480

62,816,328


Noncontrolling interest

142,583

52,781

Total Equity

64,909,063

62,869,109


Total Liabilities and Equity

$

89,852,514

$

82,975,526

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Fiscal Years Ended March 31,


2026

2025

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net income (loss)

$

3,627,402

$

(839,929

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation

3,074,963

2,681,709

Stock-based compensation expenses

904,171

1,758,146

Credit loss (recovery), net

73,479

(17,054

)

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

588,463

591,961

Uncertain tax provision

-

175,290

Changes in operating assets:

Accounts receivable

(2,673,527

)

2,358,493

Inventories

(2,251,532

)

(463,257

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

296,668

(902,253

)

Advance to suppliers

(1,995,441

)

(3,558,057

)

Deferred tax assets

-

158,329

Changes in operating liabilities:

Accounts payable

659,711

167,071

Accrued expenses

1,185,730

166,593

Other payables

(57,002

)

(85,685

)

Deferred revenue

(245,647

)

476,804

Operating lease liabilities

(544,988

)

(544,616

)

Income tax payable

(148,106

)

(759,037

)

Deferred tax liabilities

(47

)

120

Net cash provided by operating activities

2,494,297

1,364,628


CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(5,128,453

)

(951,112

)

Payments for construction of properties

-

(1,089,484

)

Payment for long-term deposits

(665,825

)

(329,326

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(5,794,278

)

(2,369,922

)


CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Dividend payments

(2,539,988

)

(2,458,968

)

Repayment of short-term loan

(21,723,106

)

(14,103,935

)

Proceeds from short-term loan

22,113,640

18,616,397

Proceeds from long-term loan

2,820,800

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

671,346

2,053,494


EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH

32,107

(21,028

)


NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH

(2,596,528

)

1,027,172


CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF THE YEAR

15,064,039

14,036,867


CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF THE YEAR

$

12,467,511

$

15,064,039


CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF THE YEAR

$

12,467,511

$

15,064,039

LESS: NON-CURRENT RESTRICTED CASH

1,702,935

1,717,248

CASH, END OF THE YEAR

$

10,764,576

$

13,346,791


Supplemental disclosure information:

Cash paid for interest

$

1,625,387

$

1,719,760

Income tax paid

$

1,272,591

$

1,398,684


Non-cash investing and financing activities

Equipment obtained by utilizing long-term deposit

$

296,098

$

667,567

Operating lease right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

$

765,303

$

186,726

SOURCE: Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/jerash-holdings-reports-financial-results-for-fiscal-2026-fourth-quart-1177133

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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