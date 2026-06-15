Biocytogen today announced that its Boston research facility has been awarded Full Accreditation by AAALAC International, a globally recognized organization dedicated to promoting excellence in laboratory animal care and use.

The accreditation reflects Biocytogen's continued commitment to maintaining the highest standards of animal welfare, scientific integrity, and operational excellence across its preclinical research and drug discovery activities.

Biocytogen's Boston facility serves as a key hub supporting the company's expanding portfolio of drug discovery and translational research capabilities. The facility enables a broad range of in vivo studies supporting antibody therapeutics, multispecific antibodies, ADCs, cell therapies, and other innovative biologics programs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners worldwide.

Through its proprietary BioMice platform, Biocytogen has established one of the industry's most comprehensive collections of genetically engineered disease models spanning oncology, immunology and autoimmune diseases, metabolic disorders, neuroscience, ophthalmology, and other therapeutic areas. Combined with the company's RenMice fully human antibody discovery platforms and AI-enabled antibody discovery technologies, these capabilities help global partners accelerate target validation, therapeutic discovery, and preclinical development.

"Receiving full AAALAC accreditation represents an important milestone for our Boston research operations and further demonstrates our commitment to scientific excellence, animal welfare, and responsible research practices," said Madeline Lee, Chief Operating Officer of Biocytogen. "As we continue expanding our global partnerships, this accreditation provides additional assurance that our research programs are conducted under the highest standards of animal care, quality, and scientific rigor. Together with our industry-leading disease model portfolio and antibody discovery platforms, we remain committed to helping our partners accelerate the development of innovative medicines for patients worldwide."

AAALAC International accreditation is widely regarded as the gold standard for laboratory animal care and use programs worldwide. The accreditation recognizes institutions that voluntarily demonstrate excellence beyond regulatory requirements and maintain a culture of continuous improvement in animal welfare, ethical research practices, and scientific quality.

This achievement further strengthens Biocytogen's ability to support global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with high-quality translational research, in vivo pharmacology, and therapeutic discovery solutions. By upholding the highest standards of animal welfare and scientific rigor, Biocytogen helps partners generate reliable preclinical data, reduce development risk, and accelerate the advancement of next-generation medicines across oncology, immunology, metabolic diseases, neuroscience, ophthalmology, and other therapeutic areas.

About Biocytogen

Biocytogen (SSE: 688796; HKEX: 02315) is a global biotechnology company that drives the research and development of novel antibody-based drugs with innovative technologies. Founded on gene editing technology, Biocytogen has established a dual-engine platform combining a fully human antibody library with an extensive target-humanized mouse model portfolio, enabling a systematic approach to accelerating global drug discovery and development.

Biocytogen has independently developed its proprietary RenMice(RenMab/RenLite/RenNano/RenTCR/RenTCR mimic) platforms for fully human monoclonal/bispecific/multispecific antibody discovery, bispecific antibody-drug conjugate discovery, hu-VHH discovery, and TCR mimic antibody discovery, and has established a sub-brand, RenSuper Biologics, to explore global partnerships for an off-the-shelf library of >1,000,000 fully human antibody sequences against over 1000 targets for worldwide collaboration. As of December 31, 2025, more than 350 agreements for therapeutic antibodies and clinical assets-spanning co-development, out-licensing, and transfers-have been established globally, including landmark partnerships with leading multinational pharmaceutical companies (MNCs). Biocytogen pioneered the generation of drug target knock-in humanized models for preclinical research, and currently provides a few thousand off-the-shelf animal and cell models under the company's sub-brand, BioMice, along with preclinical pharmacology and gene-editing services for clients worldwide. Headquartered in Beijing, Biocytogen has branches in China (Haimen, Jiangsu, Shanghai), the USA (Boston, San Francisco, San Diego), and Germany (Heidelberg). For more information, please visit https://biocytogen.com.

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Contacts:

Biocytogen Contacts

Antibody platform and assets: BD-Licensing@biocytogen.com

Preclinical models and services: info@biocytogen.com

Media: marketing@biocytogen.com