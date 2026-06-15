Delinea Integrates with Cyera to Prioritize Data-Aware Identity Security in the AI Era

New integration connects privileged identity access to sensitive data exposure intelligence in one unified view, prioritizing the highest-risk threats

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delinea , the identity security control plane that secures access across human, machine, and AI identities, and Cyera, the fastest-growing AI Security Platform, today announced a product integration that connects privileged access to sensitive data exposure, automatically correlating identities with the data they can access. Together, Delinea and Cyera help security teams identify, prioritize, and remediate the highest-risk access paths across every human, machine, and AI agent.

As identities multiply and AI agents interact with data at machine speed, security teams struggle to govern which privileged identities can reach critical data, and act on that risk before a breach occurs. With Delinea and Cyera, identity security becomes data-aware: accounts with access to mission-critical data are automatically elevated in risk scoring, and teams can prioritize access reviews and least-privilege enforcement based on the sensitivity of the data at stake.

"Organizations cannot afford to manage access risk in one tool and data risk in another and hope someone connects the dots," said Chris Kelly, president of Delinea. "As human, machine, and AI identities multiply, security teams need better context to prioritize risk and govern access with confidence. Delinea and Cyera help bring identity and data context together so teams can focus on the risks that matter most."

The Delinea Platform and Cyera Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) integrate via API to deliver data-aware identity security at scale. Cyera continuously discovers, classifies, and monitors sensitive data across cloud and on-premises datastores. Data classification labels and exposure context flow from Cyera into Delinea, where each identity is automatically correlated with the data it can access, translating data classifications and exposure context into a continuously updated risk picture. Security teams can then prioritize remediation, access reviews, and privileged access controls based on the sensitivity and exposure level of the underlying data.

With Delinea and Cyera, security teams can:

Remediate the exposures that matter most: Risk scoring automatically reflects data classifications, so teams close the highest-impact gaps first rather than working through an undifferentiated queue of privileged accounts.

Risk scoring automatically reflects data classifications, so teams close the highest-impact gaps first rather than working through an undifferentiated queue of privileged accounts. Spend less time chasing every alert: Entitlements alone no longer drive the alert queue, only accounts with real exposure to critical assets require immediate attention.

Entitlements alone no longer drive the alert queue, only accounts with real exposure to critical assets require immediate attention. Get the full picture, in one place: Human, machine, and AI identities connected to their complete exposure context, giving teams a single source of truth for identity and data risk.





To learn more about Delinea's integration with Cyera and others, visit https://delinea.com/partners/integrations-center.

About Delinea

Delinea is the identity security control plane enterprises trust to secure access across human, machine, and AI identities in on-prem, multi-cloud, and dynamic environments. Built for the AI era, Delinea continuously discovers identities, analyzes risk, and enforces least-privilege access in real time through just-in-time runtime authorization. By replacing static privileges with contextual, policy-based access decisions, Delinea helps organizations reduce risk, simplify governance, and move toward Zero Standing Privilege. Easy to deploy and built to scale, Delinea enables security teams to maintain control without slowing down the business, with deployment in weeks, not months, up to 90% fewer resources required, and 99.995% uptime. Learn more at Delinea.com .

Delinea Media Contact Justin Ordman Corporate Communications Director PR@delinea.com