Phoenix Motor Inc. Announces Launch of Phoenix Motor AI and Participation in Databricks Data + AI Summit 2026

Phoenix Motor AI to Explore Opportunities in Distributed AI Infrastructure, Energy-Integrated Compute Systems, and Industrial AI Applications
Company Expands Strategic Focus into AI Infrastructure, Distributed Energy, and Industrial AI Markets
ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / Phoenix Motor Inc. (OTC PINK:PEVM) ("Phoenix Motor" or the "Company"), a company focused on intelligent transportation and sustainable energy solutions, today announced the launch of Phoenix Motor AI, a new business unit dedicated to AI infrastructure, distributed computing systems, industrial AI applications, and energy solutions supporting next-generation artificial intelligence workloads.
The Company also announced its participation in the Databricks Data + AI Summit 2026, taking place June 15-18, 2026, in San Francisco, California, where it will engage with leading AI ecosystem participants, including hyperscalers, data platform providers, GPU infrastructure companies, enterprise AI developers, and data center operators.
Strategic Expansion into the AI Infrastructure Economy
Phoenix Motor believes the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence is creating structural demand for new types of infrastructure that integrate:
Compute (AI inference and training capacity)
Energy (distributed power and storage systems)
Physical deployment environments (edge and industrial locations)
Building on its existing capabilities in electric vehicles, fleet electrification, battery systems, and energy integration, the Company is positioning Phoenix Motor AI to evaluate opportunities across the emerging AI infrastructure value chain.
Phoenix Motor AI Business Unit
Phoenix Motor AI will operate as the Company's dedicated platform for identifying, developing, and potentially deploying AI infrastructure and energy-integrated computing solutions.
Phoenix Motor AI will serve as the Company's dedicated platform for exploring and developing opportunities in:
1. Distributed AI Infrastructure
Modular AI compute facilities (1MW-20MW range)
Edge AI inference centers for enterprise and industrial use cases
Regional AI infrastructure nodes supporting latency-sensitive workloads
2. Industrial AI & Fleet Intelligence
AI-powered fleet optimization systems
Predictive maintenance and vehicle intelligence
Logistics and transportation AI platforms
Industrial automation and robotics enablement
3. Energy Infrastructure for AI Systems
Battery energy storage systems (BESS)
Microgrid and distributed power solutions
EV charging and load balancing infrastructure
Hybrid energy systems designed for AI data center workloads
Participation in Databricks Data + AI Summit 2026
The Databricks Data + AI Summit brings together global leaders in data infrastructure, machine learning, and enterprise AI applications.
Phoenix Motor plans to use the event to:
Engage with AI infrastructure ecosystem partners
Explore potential collaborations in data platforms and GPU compute
Evaluate enterprise demand for distributed AI infrastructure
Identify strategic opportunities in industrial AI deployment
The Company views the summit as an important step in evaluating opportunities within the rapidly growing AI infrastructure and intelligent systems markets.
Management Commentary
"Artificial intelligence is driving one of the largest infrastructure buildouts in modern history, requiring not only compute capacity but also resilient energy systems and real-world deployment environments," said Denton Peng, Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix Motor Inc.
"Phoenix Motor has spent years building capabilities in electrification, fleet systems, and distributed energy. Through Phoenix Motor AI, we are actively exploring opportunities to leverage these capabilities in AI infrastructure, distributed energy, and industrial AI applications."
"Databricks Data + AI Summit provides a unique opportunity to engage with leaders across the AI ecosystem as we explore the next phase of our strategic evolution."
Emerging AI Infrastructure Strategy
The Company is currently evaluating opportunities across several high-growth categories:
Edge AI infrastructure networks
Regional AI compute hubs (1MW-20MW scale)
Industrial AI deployment systems
Energy-integrated AI data center models
These initiatives are intended to position Phoenix Motor at the intersection of:
AI Infrastructure + Energy Systems + Industrial Mobility
Long-Term Vision
Phoenix Motor believes that the convergence of transportation electrification, distributed energy, and artificial intelligence is creating a new category of infrastructure companies.
Through Phoenix Motor AI, the Company aims to explore the development of:
Distributed AI infrastructure networks across North America
Energy-integrated AI compute systems
Industrial AI and fleet intelligence platforms
Hybrid physical-digital infrastructure systems supporting enterprise AI adoption
About Phoenix Motor Inc.
Phoenix Motor Inc. (OTC: PEVM) is an emerging technology and infrastructure company focused on:
Intelligent Transportation
Sustainable Energy Systems
Commercial Electric Vehicles
AI Infrastructure
The Company is positioned at the convergence of mobility, energy, and artificial intelligence infrastructure.
For more information, please visit:
https://phoenixmotor.ai
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's strategic initiatives, business plans, participation in industry events, AI infrastructure opportunities, distributed energy solutions, industrial AI applications, future growth prospects, and potential market opportunities. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions, financing availability, technological developments, regulatory changes, competitive pressures, customer demand, and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Phoenix Motor undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.
Media Contact
Phoenix Motor Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: Denton@phoenixev.ai
Website: https://phoenixmotor.ai
SOURCE: Phoenix Motor Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/phoenix-motor-inc.-announces-launch-of-phoenix-motor-ai-and-participation-in-databricks-1177225