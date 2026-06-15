Cannabisblueten.de is a German-language patient and consumer resource covering cannabis flower strains, terpene profiles, pharmacy availability, and prescription guidance under Germany's medical cannabis framework. From Justin Hartfield, co-founder of Weedmaps.

BERLIN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / Cannabisblueten.de launched today as an independent German-language resource for medical cannabis flower, covering cultivar profiles, terpene data, pharmacy availability, and prescription guidance under Germany's post-2024 medical cannabis framework. The site was founded by Justin Hartfield, co-founder of Weedmaps, and is structured as a patient and consumer reference rather than a dispensary or pharmacy partner. It operates entirely in German and indexes the cultivars actually prescribed in the German market, with particular attention to pricing transparency and insurance coverage pathways that German patients face when accessing treatment.

The launch catalogue covers more than 250 medical cannabis cultivars currently or recently available through licensed German pharmacies, drawn from producers including Aurora, Tilray, Demecan, Cantourage, Bedrocan, and Cansativa. Each cultivar page records THC and CBD percentage, declared dominant terpenes, licensed producer, country of cultivation, and typical clinical indications. The platform distinguishes between domestic German-grown cannabis-capped at approximately 4.30 euros per gram under BfArM pricing-and imported cultivars from Canada, the Netherlands, and Denmark, which typically range from 10 to 15 euros per gram. Specific cultivar examples include Remexian 20/1 Nordle from Denmark (20% THC, 1% CBD) and CM 24/1 SUN from Canada, allowing patients to understand cost differences tied to origin and cultivation method. A live-availability section tracks stock at major dispensing pharmacies and telemedicine-aligned mail-order operators. The terpene reference explains how myrcene-dominant cultivars differ from limonene- or caryophyllene-dominant profiles, grounded in published literature rather than marketing claims.

Germany's April 2024 reclassification of cannabis expanded prescribing authority and triggered rapid pharmacy network growth. Patient demand has outpaced German-language consumer literature. Cannabisblueten.de addresses this gap by covering the questions German patients actually ask. The site details insurance reimbursement under Section 31, Paragraph 6 of the German Social Code (SGB V), explaining the formal application process with statutory health insurance funds, eligibility conditions, and self-pay options for those without coverage approval. Beyond whole flowers, the platform compares delivery formats: granulated cannabis versus intact cannabis flos, inhalation versus tea preparation, and specific applications for migraine, tinnitus, rheumatoid arthritis, and endometriosis. Quality standards receive dedicated coverage, distinguishing Type A and Type B flowers, cannabinoid and terpene monitoring protocols, and contamination screening for mold and heavy metals-critical differentiators from CBD-only flowers (under 0.3% THC).

"German patients now have legal access, real choice between cultivars, and almost no independent German-language reference to help them choose," said Justin Hartfield, co-founder of Weedmaps. "Cannabisblueten.de is built specifically for that patient, in their language, with the data their physician and pharmacist would want them to read."

The platform updates weekly as new cultivars enter German pharmacies or exit the market. Pharmacy partnerships include cannabisapo24.de, bloomwell.de, gruenebluete.de, and flowzz.com, with live inventory feeds. Editorial content is reviewed against current ABDA and BfArM guidelines before publication. A data table documents country of origin, license holder, cultivation method, and analysis certificate date for each cultivar. Patient-focused articles on terpenes, dosing, and adverse effects are reviewed by a licensed pharmacist.

FAQ

How does insurance coverage work for medical cannabis in Germany?

Statutory health insurance covers medical cannabis under Section 31, Paragraph 6 SGB V when a physician submits a formal application and the fund approves the indication. Patients must submit documentation of prior treatment attempts. Self-pay options exist for those without approval or private insurance, with costs typically 8-15 euros per gram depending on cultivar and pharmacy.

How do prices differ between German-grown and imported cannabis?

Domestic German-cultivated cannabis is capped near 4.30 euros per gram under BfArM regulation, while imports from Canada, the Netherlands, and Denmark range from 10-15 euros per gram. Price variation reflects cultivation location, producer licensing, and supply chain costs.

What delivery formats are available, and which suit specific conditions?

Medical cannabis is dispensed as whole flowers (cannabis flos) or granulated form. Whole flowers support inhalation; granulated cannabis suits tea preparation. Specific indications-migraine, tinnitus, rheumatoid arthritis, endometriosis-often correlate with terpene profiles and THC/CBD ratios rather than format alone, and patients should consult their physician on optimal delivery method.

More information is available at https://cannabisblueten.de.

About Cannabisblueten.de

Cannabisblueten.de is an independent German-language patient and consumer resource for medical cannabis flower, covering authorised cultivars, terpene profiles, pharmacy availability, and prescription pathways under Germany's medical cannabis framework. The platform catalogues more than 70 Cannabisblüten cultivars by importer, cannabinoid content, and dispensing pharmacy. Built by Justin Hartfield, co-founder of Weedmaps.

About Justin Hartfield

Justin Hartfield is the co-founder of Weedmaps and the founder of Real Tested Inc., a digital media company that builds independent, editorially driven consumer directories across cannabis, health, wellness, and lifestyle categories. Real Tested Inc. operates a portfolio of consumer information platforms serving millions of readers worldwide.

Contact Info

Company: Real Tested Inc.

Email: Justin@realtestedcbd.com

Phone: +1(833) 365-5250

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cannabisblueten.de-launches-as-germanys-independent-cannabis-flo-1169059