AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.: AMN Healthcare Names New Chief Commercial Officer and Chief People Officer to Advance Growth and Culture

Executive appointments reflect leadership momentum and coordinated investment in growth and people

DALLAS, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMN Healthcare, the leader and innovator in healthcare total talent solutions, today announced the appointments of Kristy Willis as Chief Commercial Officer and Holly Novak as Chief People Officer, both effective June 15. In these roles, Willis and Novak will strengthen the company's executive leadership team as it advances its next phase of growth, innovation, and organizational alignment.

Willis will lead a newly integrated commercial function bringing together sales, client accounts, marketing and supplier partnerships to create a growth engine for AMN's leading total talent solutions across both acute and nonacute settings powered by its AI-enabled WorkWise platform. Novak will lead the company's human resources function building on its strong culture to advance AMN Healthcare's people strategy for the future. Together, the appointments reflect a coordinated investment in the capabilities and partnerships that drive market growth and the people and culture that power long-term success.

"Kristy and Holly are exceptional leaders bringing strong expertise and skill to our leadership team in two areas that matter deeply to our future: client leadership and growth and our people," said Cary Grace, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. "Kristy brings the commercial leadership and execution focus to help us sharpen our market strategy, differentiate our client value proposition and create stronger alignment across the client lifecycle. Holly is a transformative HR leader with the experience and expertise to continue building a place where our team members can thrive and do their best work."

As Chief Commercial Officer, Willis will lead an integrated commercial organization with a primary focus on client growth and market execution. She most recently served as President of PeopleReady, a $1.5 billion national workforce solutions business, part of the TrueBlue portfolio. Through her career, Willis has built successful commercial organizations that align sales strategy, customer experience, and execution at scale, while strengthening go-to-market discipline and driving performance in complex, highly regulated environments.

As Chief People Officer, Novak will lead AMN Healthcare's human resources function and help advance the company's people strategy during a time of growth and innovation. She brings more than 20 years of experience as a people leader and most recently served as Chief People Officer at Jack Henry, a financial technology company. Novak brings deep experience aligning people strategies to business goals and optimizing performance through talent management, succession planning, workforce analytics, and total rewards programs in complex, highly regulated organizations.

"As we continue evolving to meet the needs of our valued clients, clinicians, and team members, we are building an organization that is more connected, more agile, and well equipped to execute with speed and quality," added Grace.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare, bringing together the people, processes and technology to deliver better care. Through a steadfast partnership approach, we solve the most pressing workforce challenges to enable better clinical outcomes and access to care. In 2025 our healthcare professionals reached more than 13 million patients at more than 2,300 healthcare systems, including 93 percent of the top healthcare systems nationwide. We provide a comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals and deliver a fully integrated and customizable suite of workforce technologies.

Media Contact Investor Contact Corporate Communications Randle Reece AMN Healthcare Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategy [email protected] AMN Healthcare

(866) 861-3229 | [email protected]

SOURCE AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.