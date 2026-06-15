E-Power Inc. Secures RMB 3 Million Government Grant from Guizhou Provincial Big Data Bureau for AIoT and Blockchain-Driven Smart Manufacturing Platform in the Lithium Battery Anode Industry

DOVER, USA, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Power Inc. ("E-Power", the "Company", "we" or "our") (NASDAQ: EPOW), a leading provider of AI Data Center (AIDC) microgrid solutions and advanced battery materials, today announced that its subsidiary, Sunrise (Guizhou) New Energy Materials Co., Ltd., has been awarded a special government grant of RMB 3,000,000 (approximately USD 411,000) by the Guizhou Provincial Big Data Development Administration. The funding will support the Company's flagship digital initiative, the "Lithium Battery Anode Material Intelligent Manufacturing Data Governance and Application Project," a strategic platform designed to break down data silos and accelerate the digital, intelligent, and green transformation of the lithium battery anode material industry.

Breaking Data Silos Through Advanced Technology Integration

Backed by the Guizhou Provincial Big Data Development Administration and other regional authorities, the project will leverage AIoT, big data analytics, and cloud computing to comprehensively integrate, deeply analyze, and efficiently utilize multi-source data across the lithium battery anode material value chain. The platform is structured around a "System-Technology-Organization" trinity governance framework, redefining how industrial data is captured, trusted, and monetized:

- Blockchain-Powered Traceability: A robust blockchain architecture will be deployed to enable immutable data tracking and full material provenance across the entire anode production supply chain, ensuring trusted and auditable information flow.

- Standardization and Elimination of Data Silos: By harmonizing fragmented systems through unified industry standards, the platform will systematically dismantle traditional data silos and create a seamless, interconnected network of manufacturing intelligence.

- End-to-End Data-Driven Decision Support: The platform delivers an integrated pipeline-from automated data collection and secure storage to advanced descriptive and predictive analytics-empowering the entire anode material sector with data-driven decision-making capabilities.

Driving Digital, Intelligent, and Green Transformation Across E-Power's Ecosystem

This project deepens the integration between E-Power's advanced battery materials business and its AI Data Center microgrid solutions. By embedding intelligent data governance, AIoT-enabled monitoring, and cloud-based analytics into anode material manufacturing, the Company is strengthening the digital backbone that connects its 50,000-ton graphite anode production capacity with its broader smart energy and AI infrastructure ecosystem. Beyond E-Power's own operations, the platform is expected to help industry peers enhance production efficiency, optimize product quality consistency, and innovate business models-accelerating the lithium battery anode material industry's transition toward digitalization, intelligent manufacturing, and low-carbon, green development.

Management Commentary

"Securing this specialized grant from the Guizhou Provincial Big Data Development Administration is a strong endorsement of our digital strategy and a clear recognition of the value of data-driven industrial transformation," said Mr. Haiping Hu, Chairman of E-Power Inc. "As a pioneer in the graphite anode industry since 1999, we believe the future of advanced battery materials lies at the intersection of materials science, intelligent manufacturing, and trusted data infrastructure. By marrying AIoT and blockchain capabilities with our advanced manufacturing assets, we are not only sharpening E-Power's own operational edge-we are also helping to set a benchmark for data-driven, eco-friendly production across the global lithium-ion anode supply chain."

About E-Power Inc.

E-Power Inc., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 50,000 tons. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make E-Power a low-cost and low-environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in the world starting from 1999. The Company's management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com.

Forward-looking statement

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition, relevant policies and regulations, China's macroeconomic conditions, international market conditions, and other related risks and assumptions. In view of the above and other related reasons, we advise investors not to blindly rely on these forward-looking statements, and we urge investors to visit the SEC's website to consult the company's relevant documents for other factors that may affect the company's future operating results. The company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements due to specific events or reasons unless required by law.

For more information, please contact:

The Company: IR Department

Email: IR@sunrisenewenergy.com

Phone: +1 4084890472