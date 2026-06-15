GrayMatter Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a 2026 Global Technology Innovation Leader in Industrial Asset Performance Management

Celebrated for driving the future of industrial reliability through digital transformation and predictive intelligence

SAN ANTONIO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that GrayMatter has received the 2026 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition in the industrial asset performance management sector for its outstanding achievements in innovation, strategy execution, and customer impact. This recognition highlights GrayMatter's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. GrayMatter excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "Each successful implementation reinforces GrayMatter's reputation for reliability and transparency, cultivating long-term customer relationships that evolve into multisite, multiyear partnerships. Documented outcomes consistently demonstrate lower unplanned downtime, improved overall equipment effectiveness, and sustained cost reduction," said Arun Prasath, Principal Consultant at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on digital innovation, customer partnerships, and operational excellence, GrayMatter has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in industrial IoT, advanced analytics, and secure architecture design have enabled it to scale effectively across global industrial markets.

Innovation remains central to GrayMatter's approach. Its comprehensive suite of industrial asset performance management solutions addresses the full spectrum of operational needs, offering seamless integration of legacy systems with modern analytics, enhanced scalability, and real-time performance visibility. "Our clients trust us with their most critical systems, and our job is to make sure that trust is earned every day through lower downtime, better data visibility and measurable performance improvement," said Paul J. Galeski, GrayMatter CEO. "Frost & Sullivan's recognition affirms that we're doing that at scale, and we're proud of the work ahead."

GrayMatter's unwavering commitment to customer experience strengthens its position in the market. By streamlining service delivery, enabling intuitive and data-driven decision-making through advanced visualization tools, and maintaining high levels of system reliability, the company continues to meet the needs of its expanding global customer base. Its performance-based partnership model and focus on measurable outcomes have been key to delivering long-term value across diverse industries.

Frost & Sullivan commends GrayMatter for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of industrial asset performance management and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition acknowledges forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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