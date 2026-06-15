Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2026) - TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), participated in ETHConf, held June 8-10 in New York, organized by ETHGlobal. TRON DAO also extended its presence throughout the week with a dedicated TRON Academy Happy Hour alongside the ETHGlobal New York 2026 hackathon, held between June 12-14. Supporting developer education and student-led blockchain innovation through TRON Academy, whose university network now spans across leading institutions like Princeton University, Imperial College London, Yale University, Columbia University, Harvard University, MIT, Cornell University, the University of California, Berkeley, University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, Dartmouth College and more.





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At ETHConf, one of Ethereum's premier ecosystem conferences, the TRON DAO team connected with builders, founders, and technologists shaping the next wave of decentralized applications, policy regulations, and real-world blockchain adoption.

Alongside ETHGlobal New York, TRON Academy powered by niTROn co-hosted a Happy Hour with Princeton Blockchain Club at Anytime Billiards NYC, supported by a coalition of leading student blockchain organizations: Blockchain Chicago, Blockchain at Columbia, Blockchain at Emory, Blockchain & Fintech at Fordham, NYU Blockchain Lab, and Penn Blockchain. The session drew more than 70 participants from across the student and developer communities.

The happy hour also featured a panel, "Campus to Mainnet: How Student Builders Will Shape the Future of Blockchain," moderated by TRON DAO's ecosystem development team, with student panelists representing Blockchain Chicago, Blockchain & Fintech at Fordham, Penn Blockchain, and NYU Blockchain Lab. The discussion explored how stablecoins and digital dollars are unlocking real-world use cases across payments, cross-border settlement, and how campus clubs are moving from learning to launching real projects. Panelists also weighed the skills and career paths shaping the next wave of Web3, including the emerging role of AI agents and onchain payments.

By meeting students and developers where they build, TRON DAO continues to widen access to the people, resources, and hands-on exposure that turn early curiosity into lasting contribution across the decentralized economy. For more information about TRON's initiatives and upcoming events, please visit TRON DAO's official website.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $89 billion. As of June 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 387 million in total user accounts, more than 14 billion in total transactions, and over $25 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is "Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions."

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Source: TRON