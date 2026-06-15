C & A Technology LLC: C&A Technology Appoints Jeff Copper as President to Lead Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

C&A Technology LLC (CAT), a leading provider of ERP consulting, digital transformation, AI automation, and managed services, today announced the appointment of Jeff Copper as President, effective immediately.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / C&A Technology LLC (CAT), a leading provider of ERP consulting, digital transformation, AI automation, and managed services, today announced the appointment of Jeff Copper as President, effective immediately. Copper previously served as Chief Operating Officer and has been instrumental in the company's growth, operational excellence, and client success.

As President, Copper will be responsible for the overall leadership of the organization, including strategic growth initiatives, service delivery, sales, customer success, partner relationships, and operational performance. He will lead C&A Technology's continued expansion across ERP consulting for the three ERP platforms that CAT supports - Oracle JD Edwards, SAP and Acumatica Cloud ERP, including AI-driven business solutions, cloud transformation services, and managed services offerings.

Since joining C&A Technology, Copper has played a pivotal role in strengthening the company's market presence, expanding service capabilities, and building long-term client relationships. His leadership has helped position CAT as a trusted advisor to organizations seeking to modernize business operations and accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

"Jeff has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic insight, and an unwavering commitment to our clients, employees, and partners," said Craig Hill, Chief Advisory Officer and Co-Founder of C&A Technology. "His appointment as President reflects the confidence we have in his vision and his ability to guide C&A Technology through its next stage of growth and innovation."

"Jeff's leadership has been instrumental to C&A Technology's growth and success. His appointment as President allows me to focus on expanding our marketing strategy and brand presence, while knowing the company is in exceptionally capable hands. I look forward to partnering with Jeff as we continue to drive innovation and deliver outstanding value to our clients.", said Aubrey Evens, Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder, C&A Technology LLC

Copper expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity to lead the organization into its next chapter.

"I am honored to assume the role of President and grateful for the trust placed in me by our leadership team," said Copper. "C&A Technology has built a strong reputation for delivering measurable business value to our clients. As we look ahead, we remain committed to helping organizations leverage ERP, AI, and emerging technologies to improve performance, drive growth, and achieve their strategic objectives."

Under Copper's leadership, the company will continue to invest in expanding its ERP practices, advancing AI-powered business solutions, strengthening strategic partnerships, and delivering exceptional customer experiences across all service offerings.

About C&A Technology LLC

C&A Technology LLC is a technology consulting and professional services firm specializing in ERP implementations for Oracle JD Edwards, SAP, and Acumatica Cloud ERP, cloud transformation, AI automation, business process optimization, and managed services. The company partners with organizations across multiple industries to modernize operations, improve efficiency, and accelerate business growth through innovative technology solutions.

Media Contact

Aubrey Evens

Chief Marketing Officer

C&A Technology LLC

Email: info@catechnology.com

Phone: (844) 533-4228

Website: https://www.catechnology.com

SOURCE: C&A Technology LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/canda-technology-appoints-jeff-copper-as-president-to-lead-next-p-1177390