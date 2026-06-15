Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2026) - Tiny Ltd. (TSX: TINY) ("Tiny" or the "Company"), a Canadian technology holding company that acquires wonderful businesses for the long term, today announced that it has further extended the expiry date of the Company's issuer bid launched on February 5, 2026, whereby the Company offered (the "Offer") to acquire all of its issued and outstanding 11.00% secured convertible debentures due May 12, 2030 (the "Debentures") to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on July 30, 2026, unless further extended, varied or withdrawn by the Company. All other terms of the Offer remain unchanged.

Details of the Offer, including instructions for tendering the Debentures, are provided in the formal offer to purchase and issuer bid circular dated February 5, 2026 as amended pursuant to the first notice of variation dated March 11, 2026 and the second notice of variation dated April 14, 2026 and as the same will be further amended by the third notice of variation dated June 15, 2026 (the "Third Notice of Variation" and, collectively with the formal offer to purchase and issuer bid circular dated February 5, 2026 and other related documents, the "Offer Documents"). The Third Notice of Variation will be mailed to registered holders of Debentures, filed with applicable Canadian Securities Administrations and made available free of charge on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

About Tiny

Tiny is a Canadian holding company that acquires wonderful businesses using a founder-friendly approach. It focuses on companies with unique competitive advantages, recurring or predictable revenue streams, and strong free cash flow generation. Tiny typically holds businesses for the long-term, with a parent-level focus on capital allocation, collaborative management and operations, and incentive structures within the operating companies to drive results for Tiny and its shareholders.

Tiny currently has three principal reporting segments: Digital Services, which help some of the world's top companies design, build and ship amazing products and services; Software and Apps, which is home to Serato, the world's leading DJ software, and WeCommerce, a collection of leading application and theme businesses powering global e-commerce merchants; and Creative Platform, which is composed primarily of Dribbble, the social network for designers and digital creatives, as well as Creative Market, a premier online marketplace for digital assets such as fonts, graphics and templates.

For more about Tiny, please visit www.tiny.com or refer to the public disclosure documents available under Tiny's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") that reflect management's current expectations regarding the Company's future growth, financial performance, business prospects and opportunities. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "forecast", "expect", "estimate", "predict", "intend", "would", "could", "if", "may" and similar expressions. This press release includes, among others, forward-looking statements regarding the timing and terms of the Offer and the extension of the expiry date; the completion of the Offer. These statements reflect current expectations of management regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

By their nature, forward-looking statements require management to make various assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is a significant risk that such predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections will not prove to be accurate, that management's assumptions may not be accurate and that actual results, performance or achievements may differ significantly from such predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release as a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets, outlooks, expectations, goals, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to the risk that the Company does not complete the Offer or completes the Offer on different terms than previously proposed. For a more detailed discussion of the Company's risk factors, see the list of risk factors in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2026 and the list of risk factors in the Offer Documents, both of which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com under the Company's profile.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all possible factors, as other factors could adversely affect our results. When relying on our forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to the Company and its securities, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise indicated, the information in this press release is current as of the date of this press release and the Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, or whether as a result of new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

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Source: Tiny Ltd.