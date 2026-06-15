Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2026) - Ken Zinger, President and Chief Executive Officer, CES Energy Solutions Corp. ("CES Energy Solutions", "CES" or the "Company") (TSX: CEU) along with its Executive Team and Board of Directors, joined David Chelich, Sector Head, Global Energy and Diversified Industries, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the Company's 20th anniversary of being listed on TSX.





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CES Energy Solutions is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions to the energy industry. These products and services are deployed at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack to support ongoing production needs, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. These chemical solutions are instrumental in allowing the oil and gas industry to maximize returns in an environment of steadily increasing service intensity and advanced technical requirements. CES' business model is asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to operate and grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating strong free cash flow.

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange