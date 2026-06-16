A third global HPE Distributor of the Year win is followed by several regional annual wins for Ingram Micro, including Australia, Brazil, Chile, Turkey and UKIMEA





HPE DISCOVER Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE: INGM) has once again earned the title of HPE's Global Distributor of the Year.

The 2026 win, which was presented to Ingram Micro's CEO Paul Bay at the HPE Partner Growth Summit 2026 in Las Vegas, NV, recognized the global team's commitment to delivering value to HPE partners who are helping businesses of all sizes achieve their growth ambitions. The award reflects Ingram Micro's exceptional performance in delivering high-value, high-growth programs and creating innovative solutions that help deliver significant business outcomes as a distribution partner and B2B Platform business.

"Our customer-first mindset is what drives Ingram Micro's performance and makes the partnerships we establish and grow so valuable," said Bay. "HPE has been a tremendous partner for many years, and we are looking forward to what we can do together this year."

In addition to winning the 2026 HPE Global Distributor of the Year award, Ingram Micro's regional and local teams were recognized with several other accolades

Australia: HPE Distributor of the Year 2026

Brazil: HPE Distributor of the Year 2026 and HPE Value Distributor of the Year 2026

Chile: HPE Distributor of the Year 2026

Turkey: HPE Distributor of the Year 2026 and HPE Networking Distributor of the Year 2026

UK Ireland Middle East Africa (UKIMEA): HPE Distributor of the Year 2026

Key capabilities and results underpinning Ingram Micro's repeat wins include aligned, focused execution against HPE's strategic priorities and shared growth goals; continued strategic investment in Hybrid Cloud, AI, Networking, and GreenLake solutions; and support for business customers to develop new capabilities, grow their revenues, and increase profit opportunities.

"The HPE Partner of the Year 2026 Awards spotlight partners who don't just keep pace with innovation, they invest in truly understanding the full HPE portfolio and building the expertise to apply it to real customer challenges," said Simon Ewington, senior vice president of Worldwide Channel and Partner Ecosystem at HPE. "That depth of capability is what turns great technology into measurable outcomes for our customers. HPE is proud to celebrate our partners' achievements and to help them deliver world-class innovation and services for all our customers."

Earning the top distribution award follows Ingram Micro being selected as one of two HPE Global Distributors which includes full access to HPE's entire portfolio-including HPE networking, cloud, and AI solutions. The new and expanded Ingram Micro, HPE engagement will introduce enhanced services, solutions, and support through the Ingram Micro HPE Partner Growth Accelerator Program, as well as a broader geographic reach for partners and customers worldwide.

"We are honored to be recognized by HPE as their Global Distributor of the Year and earning additional accolades for our local teams. Earning this award three times is a testament to the commitment we make with our HPE relationship and the value we place on generating growth together," said Eric Kohl, Vice President, Global Vendor Engagement, Security Networking, Ingram Micro. "Our longstanding and growing collaboration with HPE is built on trust, execution, and a strong, shared commitment to helping our mutual channel partners realize their growth potential by delivering innovative solutions and services and enabling true business outcomes for end customers."

More information can be found here.

About HPE

HPE (NYSE: HPE) is a leader in essential enterprise technology, bringing together the power of AI, cloud, and networking to help organizations achieve more. As pioneers of possibility, our innovation and expertise advance the way people live and work. We empower our customers across industries to optimize operational performance, transform data into foresight, and maximize their impact. Unlock your boldest ambitions with HPE. Discover more at? www.hpe.com.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro (NYSE: INGM) is a leading technology company in the global information technology ecosystem. With the ability to reach nearly 90% of the global population, we play a vital role in the worldwide IT sales channel, bringing products and services from technology manufacturers and cloud providers to a highly diversified base of business-to-business technology experts. Through Ingram Micro Xvantage, our AI-powered digital platform, we offer what we believe to be the industry's first comprehensive business-to-consumer-like experience, integrating hardware and cloud subscriptions, personalized recommendations, instant pricing, order tracking, and billing automation. We also provide a broad range of technology services, including financing, specialized marketing, and lifecycle management, as well as technical pre- and post-sales professional support. Learn more at www.ingrammicro.com.

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