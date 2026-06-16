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WKN: A2DM8U | ISIN: US23355L1061 | Ticker-Symbol: 2XT
Tradegate
15.06.26 | 20:52
7,600 Euro
-0,13 % -0,010
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,5857,63509:23
7,5807,63008:56
PR Newswire
16.06.2026 09:06 Uhr
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DXC Technology Company: DXC Expands Relationship with Norske Skog to Modernize Network and Technology Operations

Multi-year partnership delivers a modern, secure network solution while broadening DXC's role across Norske Skog's technology environment

OSLO, Norway, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner today announced an expansion of its long-standing relationship with Norske Skog, a leading producer of publication paper and recycled containerboard in Norway. DXC will design, implement and operate a new software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN)-a modern, software-driven network that securely connects sites and -over the next four years, while also serving as its primary technology partner and trusted advisor across its broader technology estate.

Norske Skog's network is the critical backbone connecting the company's physical locations including offices and mills. Because the infrastructure plays a central role in ensuring availability and security, reliable service delivery is paramount. In selecting DXC to support the transformation of its network services, Norske Skog sought a more robust and responsive solution to improve service quality. DXC's new network solution is designed to deliver stronger security, improved performance, greater scalability, and simplified management across Norske Skog's locations.

"We are pleased to expand our long-standing partnership with DXC Technology as we modernize our network infrastructure. With a new software-defined wide area network, we will benefit from secure, scalable connectivity across our sites, improving performance and supporting our continued digital development. We also value DXC as a trusted advisor across our broader technology landscape." Says Børge Teigland, CIO Norske Skog

"Expanding our relationship with Norske Skog reflects the trust we've built over time and DXC's ability to deliver in critical environments," said Espen Olsen, Managing Director DXC Norway. "By modernizing Norske Skog's network infrastructure and taking on a broader role across their technology operations, we're helping build a stronger, more secure foundation that supports the business today and as it evolves."

DXC Technology is a long-standing partner to Norske Skog with more than 20 years of experience delivering end-to-end business and IT services. Today, DXC manages a significant part of Norske Skog's IT estate, reflecting a deep and strategic partnership built on trust, reliability, and consistent delivery. As a trusted advisor, DXC continues to support Norske Skog across infrastructure, applications, and operational services, helping to modernize and optimize its technology landscape.

About DXC Technology
DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations - helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization, and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures, and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more on dxc.com.

About Norske Skog
Norske Skog is a producer of packaging paper and publication paper across four mills in Europe. Packaging paper includes testliner and fluting and publication paper includes newsprint and magazine paper. The annual production capacity of packaging paper is 0.8 million tonnes, and the annual production capacity of publication paper is 1.2 million tonnes. Packaging paper and publication paper are sold through sales offices and agents. Norske Skog has approximately 1 650 employees and the parent company, Norske Skog ASA, a public limited liability company, is incorporated in Norway and has its head office in Oslo. The company is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange with the ticker NSKOG.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ashley Houk-Temple, Media Relations, ashley.houktemple@dxc.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dxc-expands-relationship-with-norske-skog-to-modernize-network-and-technology-operations-302800869.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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