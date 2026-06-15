Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Produktionsstart 2027 fest im Blick, jetzt kommen die Kurstreiber
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883870 | ISIN: SE0000163594 | Ticker-Symbol: S7MB
Tradegate
16.06.26 | 10:27
13,720 Euro
-3,58 % -0,510
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SECURITAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SECURITAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,72013,75010:53
13,73013,74010:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.06.2026 19:00 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Securitas AB: Securitas sets 2030 strategy with updated financial targets to accelerate earnings growth

Securitas today presents its 2030 strategy together with updated financial targets, reinforcing its ambition to drive long-term value creation and accelerate its transformation into a technology- and intelligence-led security partner. The updated targets include a new headline target of 10 percent average annual earnings per share growth over a business cycle, alongside targets for cash flow, leverage and dividend policy.

The 2030 strategy positions Securitas as the trusted partner in intelligence-led security, combining its global presence and deep security expertise with advanced data, analytics and technology. By leveraging actionable risk intelligence and a more consultative approach, the company aims to move further up the value chain, delivering proactive, insight-driven security solutions and strengthening its role as a strategic advisor to clients.

In conjunction with the strategy, Securitas has updated its Group financial targets for the period through 2030:

  • Average annual earnings per share growth of 10 percent over a business cycle, excluding items affecting comparability and adjusted for changes in exchange rates, with a >10 percent operating margin ambition long-term
  • Operating cash flow of 80-90 percent of operating income before amortization
  • Net debt to EBITDA below 2.5x
  • Dividend policy of 50-60 percent of annual net income over a business cycle, with excess capital returned to shareholders once strategic growth priorities are met

The updated targets reflect a broader and more integrated Group focus, a stronger emphasis on earnings growth and cash generation, as well as a disciplined approach to capital structure and shareholder returns.

"Today, we are setting a clear direction for Securitas towards 2030, strengthening our position as a trusted partner in intelligence-led security. By combining our presence and deep security expertise with advanced data, analytics and technology, we will deliver more proactive, insight-driven solutions that create greater value for our clients. With updated financial targets and a strong focus on quality, innovation and cash generation, we are accelerating our transformation and are confident in our ability to drive sustainable earnings growth and long-term shareholder value", says Magnus Ahlqvist, Securitas President and CEO.

More information on the next phase of Securitas' strategic journey and the roadmap to achieving these targets will be presented at the Capital Markets Day on June 16. Please click the link to register to participate via webcast.

The presentation slides will be published on www.securitas.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-presentations/ at 8:00 AM CEST on June 16.

Further information:

Investors: Micaela Sjökvist, Vice President, Investor Relations,
+46 76 116 7443, micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com

This is information that Securitas AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 19.00 (CEST) on Monday, June 15, 2026.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.