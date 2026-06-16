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WKN: 878188 | ISIN: SE0000122673 | Ticker-Symbol: 7I6
Frankfurt
16.06.26 | 08:04
1,710 Euro
+0,88 % +0,015
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HAKI SAFETY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAKI SAFETY AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.06.2026 09:15 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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HAKI Safety AB: HAKI Safety collaborates with Swedish Export Credit Corporation for increased sales opportunities

HAKI Safety has entered into a cooperation agreement with the Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK) regarding strategic customer financing. The cooperation enables HAKI Safety to offer selected customers an external financing solution for product purchases, providing them with greater flexibility while positively impacting the Group's cash flow and net debt. The offer applies to both new and second-hand products.

Sverker Lindberg, President and CEO of HAKI Safety, says: "It is truly gratifying to be able to offer customers this form of financing solution, and we are grateful for the support we have received from SEK. It strengthens our commercial offering and enables sustainable growth for both us and our customers."

Sverker Lindberg concludes: "This financing solution complements our concept for strategic rental, which has certainly served us well, but which has capacity limitations and temporarily affects cash flow negatively over a longer period when input material purchases are made. With this solution, on the contrary, we get a faster positive effect on our cash flow, and there are no restrictions on the number of customers who can use it."

The Group's bank, SEB, has approved the strategic customer financing. Green Export Lab AB has been an advisor in the development of the solution.

For more information, contact

Sverker Lindberg, President and CEO
Email: sverker.lindberg@hakisafety.com
Phone: +46 40 30 12 10

Tomas Hilmarsson, CFO
Email: tomas.hilmarsson@hakisafety.com
Phone: +46 40 30 12 10

About HAKI Safety AB (publ)

HAKI Safety is an international industrial group, focusing on safety products and solutions that create safe working conditions at temporary workplaces. The group has annual sales of about SEK 1.2 billion and has since 1989 been listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap. HAKI Safety offers a wide range of products and solutions within work zone safety, system scaffolds, and digital and technical solutions that help customers achieve safety and efficiency in their environments.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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