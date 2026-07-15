HAKI Safety AB: Interim report April-June 2026 - HAKI Safety AB (publ)

"Positive developments across many areas", Sverker Lindberg, President and CEO

Second quarter 2026

Net sales increased 12 percent to SEK 363 M (324). Organically, net sales increased 11 percent. Acquisitions and divestments had a positive net impact on net sales of 1 percent. Exchange rate effects had no impact on net sales.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 30 M (20).

Operating profit amounted to SEK 24 M (20). Items affecting comparability impacted profit by SEK -4 M (3).

Net result after tax was SEK 10 M (11), negatively impacted by exchange rate effects in net financial income.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 48 M (56).

Earnings per share before and after dilution totalled SEK 0.34 (0.40).

The additional purchase prices for the acquisition of Semmco and the divestment of Landqvist Mekaniska Verkstad were settled during the quarter.

President and CEO Sverker Lindberg informed the company's Board of Directors that he intends to leave his position no later than April 2027.

The Group signed an agreement to acquire Combisafe, a leading actor specialising in fall protection products with a broad presence across Europe and a strong brand reputation.

The Group communicated a cooperation agreement with the Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK) regarding strategic customer financing.

January-June 2026

Net sales increased 11 percent to SEK 649 M (587). Organically, net sales increased 11 percent. Acquisitions and divestments had a positive net impact on net sales of 2 percent. Exchange rate effects had a negative net impact on net sales of 2 percent.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 40 M (26).

Operating profit amounted to SEK 29 M (20).

Net result after tax was SEK 14 M (-2).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 71 M (20).

Earnings per share before and after dilution totalled SEK 0.47 (-0.07).

Significant events after the end of the period

The Group finalised the acquisition of Combisafe.

The Group communicated updated financial targets.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY 2026 Q2 2025 Q2 2026 Q1-Q2 2025 Q1-Q2 Net sales 363 324 649 587 Gross profit 131 114 238 207 Adjusted EBITA 30 20 40 26 Operating profit 24 20 29 20 Profit before tax 13 14 16 -3 Net result 10 11 14 -2 Net sales, growth % 12 23 11 16 Gross margin, % 36.1 35.2 36.7 35.3 Adjusted EBITA, % 8.3 6.2 6.2 4.4 Operating margin, % 6.6 6.2 4.5 3.4 Earnings per share, before and after dilution, SEK 0.34 0.40 0.47 -0.07 Cash flow operating activities, SEK 48 56 71 20 Financial net debt, SEK M 350 390 350 390 Financial net debt / Adjusted EBITDA excl. IFRS 16, times 2.5 2.9 2.5 2.9 Equity/assets ratio, % 48 42 48 42

This is a translation of the Swedish original version. In the event of any differences between this translation and the Swedish language original, the latter shall prevail.

For more information, contact

Sverker Lindberg, President and CEO

Email: sverker.lindberg@hakisafety.com

Phone: +46 40 30 12 10

Tomas Hilmarsson, CFO

Email: tomas.hilmarsson@hakisafety.com

Phone: +46 40 30 12 10

About HAKI Safety AB (publ)

HAKI Safety is an international industrial group, focusing on safety products and solutions that create safe working conditions at temporary workplaces. The group has annual sales of about SEK 1.2 billion and has since 1989 been listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap. HAKI Safety offers a wide range of products and solutions within work zone safety, system scaffolds, and digital and technical solutions that help customers achieve safety and efficiency in their environments.

This information is information that HAKI Safety AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-15 08:45 CEST.