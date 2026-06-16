Broad Arrow Auctions: Broad Arrow Announces Its Inaugural Paris Auction To Be Held During Rétromobile Week 2027 In Partnership With The Peninsula Paris

BROAD ARROW PARIS AUCTION TO TAKE PLACE AT THE FAMOUS PENINSULA PARIS HOTEL ON 3 FEBRUARY 2027 DURING RÉTROMOBILE WEEK | LIVE AUCTION TO OFFER CAREFULLY CURATED SELECTION OF THE WORLD'S MOST DESIRABLE COLLECTOR CARS | PARIS AUCTION PREVIEWS WILL BE HELD FROM 1-3 FEBRUARY 2027 AT THE PENINSULA PARIS

BICESTER, United Kingdom, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is proud to announce that it will host a new auction in Paris during Salon Rétromobile Week at The Peninsula Paris hotel in 2027. Broad Arrow's Paris Auction will take place on Wednesday 3 February 2027, with public previews held from 1-3 February.

This incredibly exciting new auction in the heart of Paris will feature some of the world's most desirable collector cars, all presented in one of the most iconic locations in the French capital, the Peninsula Paris on the exclusive avenue Kléber. Set to coincide with one of the biggest events in the classic car world, Rétromobile, it promises to attract collectors from around the world for what will surely be a highlight of the international collector car auction calendar.

"We are immensely honoured to partner with The Peninsula Paris to host our new Paris Auction in 2027," says Joe Twyman, VP of Sales EMEA Region for Broad Arrow Auctions. "The Peninsula Paris is a world-class destination for what will surely be one of the premier European collector car auctions in 2027 and which perfectly complements Broad Arrow's sales at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, the Zoute Concours Auction and The Zürich Auction."

Peninsula Hotels have become synonymous with the international collector car community through their renowned Peninsula Signature Events including ThePeninsula Classics Best of the Best Award, as well as The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, for which Broad Arrow is the official auction partner.

Since 2014, The Peninsula Paris has become a home for the world's elite when visiting the city of romance and light. Like Broad Arrow, it is globally renowned for its meticulous attention to detail when meeting the needs of its clientele, ensuring the ultimate luxury experience. Within walking distance of the Champs-Élysées and the Arc de Triomphe in the exclusive 16th arrondissement, it is the ideal location for the latest addition to Broad Arrow's European auction calendar.

"We are looking forward to welcoming international collectors to the Peninsula Paris next year," says Karsten Le Blanc, SVP, Head of Broad Arrow's EMEA Region and Broad Arrow Capital. "The catalogue will be highly curated and limited for what will be a truly exclusive sale, and collectors wishing to discuss consigning their cars are now invited to contact our specialists to be part of what will undoubtedly be a memorable occasion."

Collectors are also invited to discuss consignments for other Broad Arrow auctions taking place in Europe in 2026, including the Zoute Concours Auction on 9 October and Zürich Auction on 7 November.

Ends.

For media enquiries relating to Broad Arrow Auctions, please contact a member of the press team.





Editor's Notes

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Concours Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, The Audrain Auction in partnership with The Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week, The Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich. Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 2.7 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events, as well as the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world's largest community of car lovers.

For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or www.newsroom.hagerty.com.

About The Peninsula Paris

The Peninsula Paris is a joint venture between Katara Hospitality and The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Limited (HSH). The Peninsula Paris hotel is ideally located in the heart of the capital, a stone's throw from some of the world's most famous monuments, museums and luxury boutiques. The iconic Haussmann building has 200 luxurious rooms, including 93 suites which are among the most spectacular in the capital.

Overseeing three restaurants, L'Oiseau Blanc holds two Michelin stars and offers breathtaking panoramic views of Paris' rooftops and the Eiffel Tower, while the theatrical LiLi serves the finest Cantonese cuisine in an opera-inspired setting. Le Lobby provides an international culinary experience throughout the day in its majestic heritage setting. The elegant Kleber Bar, the exclusive cigar lounge, and the romantic rooftop Secret Table also offer options sure to delight epicureans. For those seeking serenity and well-being, The Peninsula Spa & Wellness Centre offers 1,800 square metres of treatment space devoted to holistic therapies, as well as a 20-metre indoor pool. With its unparalleled commitment to hospitality and attention to detail, The Peninsula Paris makes a superb choice for sharing precious moments with loved ones in The City of Light.

About The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited (Stock Code: 45)

Incorporated in 1866 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited is the holding company of a group which is engaged in the ownership, development, and management of prestigious hotels and commercial and residential properties in key locations in Greater China, Europe, United States and Asia, as well as the operation of the Peak Tram, retail and other services. The Peninsula Hotels portfolio comprises The Peninsula Hong Kong, The Peninsula Shanghai, The Peninsula Beijing, The Peninsula London, The Peninsula Paris, The Peninsula Istanbul, The Peninsula New York, The Peninsula Chicago, The Peninsula Beverly Hills, The Peninsula Tokyo, The Peninsula Bangkok and The Peninsula Manila. The property portfolio of the group includes The Repulse Bay Complex, The Peak Tower and St. John's Building in Hong Kong, and 21 avenue Kléber in Paris, France. The Peak Tram, Retail and Others portfolio of the group includes The Peak Tram in Hong Kong; The Quail in Carmel, California; Peninsula Clubs and Consultancy Services, Peninsula Merchandising, and Tai Pan Laundry in Hong Kong.

About Katara Hospitality

Katara Hospitality is a hotel owner, developer and manager, based in Qatar. With over forty-five years of industry experience, Katara Hospitality is delivering on its development plans by investing in incredible properties in Qatar while expanding its collection of iconic hotels in key overseas markets. Katara Hospitality currently owns or manages 40 hotels and aims to have 60 in its portfolio by 2026. As a national icon of the hospitality industry, Katara Hospitality supports Qatar's long-term economic vision.

Forward-Looking Statements -?This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements provided, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including those regarding Hagerty's future operating results and financial position, Hagerty's business strategy and plans, products, services, and technology implementations, market conditions, growth and trends, expansion plans and opportunities, and Hagerty's objectives for future operations. The words "anticipate," "believe," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "ongoing," "contemplate," and similar expressions, and the negative of these expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Hagerty has based these forward-looking statements largely on current expectations about future events, which may not materialize. Actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, Hagerty's ability to: (i) compete effectively within our industry and attract and retain our insurance policyholders and paid Hagerty Drivers Club ("HDC") subscribers; (ii) maintain key strategic relationships with our insurance distribution and underwriting carrier partners; (iii) prevent, monitor, and detect fraudulent activity; (iv) manage risks associated with disruptions, interruptions, outages or other issues with our technology platforms or our use of third-party services; (v) accelerate the adoption of our membership and marketplace products and services, as well as any new insurance programs and products we offer; (vi) manage the cyclical nature of the insurance business, including through any periods of recession, economic downturn or inflation; (vii) address unexpected increases in the frequency or severity of claims, and (viii) comply with the numerous laws and regulations applicable to our business, including state, federal and foreign laws relating to insurance and rate increases, privacy, the internet, and accounting matters.

The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of Hagerty as of the date of this release and Hagerty disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in Hagerty's other press releases, reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Hagerty's reported financial results and its business outlook for future periods.

Attachments

The stunning facade of The Peninsula Paris on the famous avenue Kléber, the location of Broad Arrow's inaugural Paris Auction set for 3 February 2027.

The gorgeous views from The Peninsula Paris, the venue for Broad Arrow's inaugural 2027 Paris Auction during Retromobile Week.

Ian Kelleher Broad Arrow Auctions +1 917-971-4008 ikelleher@hagerty.com Meghan McGrail Broad Arrow Auctions +1 519-365-8750 mmcgrail@hagerty.com