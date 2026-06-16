Qualco Group and the Qualco Foundation have announced their support for London's Air Ambulance Charity, helping raise £1.5 million at the Black White Gala, one of the capital's most prominent fundraising events.

The event, which is hosted every two years by the charity's Philanthropy Board, took place this year on June 4, bringing together leading figures from business, society, philanthropy and public life to support a service that reaches every corner of London

London's Air Ambulance Charity funds and sustains the capital's only helicopter emergency medical service. Since 1989, its specialist medical teams have been delivered directly to the scene of the most serious incidents, providing advanced pre-hospital trauma care and performing the critical interventions that make a difference when a life is on the line. The charity's work has long been championed by HRH The Prince of Wales, who has served as its Patron since 2020 and who himself worked as an air ambulance pilot.

The evening raised £1.5million, which will ensure the service can continue to deliver life-saving care across the capital, giving Londoners another moment with the people they love.

A commitment woven into our work in Great Britain

Qualco supported the event as a Bravo Partner, reflecting the Group's long-standing belief that business success comes with a responsibility to give back. The company has operated in the UK for more than a decade through Qualco UK, working with organisations across the public and private sectors to deliver specialist technology.

Earlier this year, the Group announced a three-year strategic partnership with Thames Water, the largest water utility in the country, serving around 16 million customers across London and the Thames Valley, to strengthen customer engagement and support those facing affordability challenges with fairness and transparency.

Alongside its commercial activity, Qualco UK invests in initiatives that address real community needs. It supports Momentum Children's Charity and delivers financial education and wellbeing programmes with local partners. Its collaboration with AFC Wimbledon, for example, has helped fans and young people build financial confidence and take steps towards greater financial stability.

Support for London's Air Ambulance Charity is a natural extension of that commitment. It reflects a simple belief that runs through everything Qualco does in Britain. We are not merely a business that operates in the UK. We are a business that contributes to the lives of the people who live here and that honors their trust by giving back to the institutions they hold dear.

About Qualco

Qualco Group is an international technology group providing data-driven solutions for the management of credit, receivables, and supply chain finance. Operating in more than thirty countries, the Group combines deep analytical expertise with a long-held commitment to responsible business and positive social impact. The Qualco Foundation leads the Group's charitable and community initiatives worldwide.

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