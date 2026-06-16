Valona Intelligence Launches MCP Server to Bring Trusted Market Intelligence into the Enterprise AI Ecosystem

About Valona Intelligence

Valona Intelligence is the #1 competitive and market intelligence platform for global enterprises. Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant and Forrester Wave for Competitive and Market Intelligence Platforms, trusted by Fortune 500 companies since 1999. Valona's AI-powered platform monitors global markets across 200,000+ verified sources, delivering real-time analysis of competitor moves, market trends, and regulatory developments. Learn more at www.valonaintelligence.com.

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