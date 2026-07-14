SnapLogic Launches SnapCode and SnapLogic MCP Server, Bringing Governed Enterprise Integration to AI Coding Agents

New capabilities enable enterprise builders to create, deploy, and govern enterprise integrations directly from AI coding environments

San Mateo, Calif., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SnapLogic , the Agentic Integration Company, today announced the general availability of SnapCode and the SnapLogic MCP Server , extending its Agentic Integration Platform to AI coding environments. Together, the new capabilities enable enterprise builders to generate, deploy, and govern production-ready integrations directly from the AI coding environment they already use, helping organizations accelerate AI application development without sacrificing enterprise governance, security, or operational reliability.

While AI coding agents are changing how enterprise software gets built, connecting AI-generated applications to enterprise systems still requires the same level of trusted connectivity and governance. SnapCode and the SnapLogic MCP Server deliver on this by extending enterprise integration directly into AI coding environments, enabling enterprise builders to build faster while IT continues to rely on the same trusted platform to deploy and operate integrations in production.

"Enterprise builders should not have to choose between the speed of AI coding agents and the governance enterprises require," said Jeremiah Stone, Chief Technology Officer at SnapLogic. "SnapCode enables enterprise builders to generate production-ready integrations directly from the AI coding environment they already use, while SnapLogic MCP Server provides the governed headless runtime that exposes SnapLogic platform operations as governed MCP tool calls, enabling AI agents to securely deploy, execute, validate, and manage integrations. This means developers can move faster without compromising trust and operational integrity"

SnapCode is the first developer experience built on the SnapLogic MCP Server, SnapLogic's headless integration layer for the agentic enterprise. Enterprise builders can describe the integration they need in natural language from within Claude Code and receive production-ready SnapLogic pipeline code that they own and manage through their existing software development workflows. The SnapLogic MCP Server provides governed, programmatic access to SnapLogic platform operations, enabling AI agents to securely deploy, execute, and manage integrations through the Model Context Protocol (MCP).

Together, SnapCode and the SnapLogic MCP Server enable organizations to:

Generate production-ready integrations using natural language directly from Claude Code.

Connect AI applications to enterprise systems through more than 1,000 pre-built Snaps for SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, Snowflake, Workday, ServiceNow, EDI, mainframe environments, and more.

Maintain enterprise governance by deploying and executing every integration through the SnapLogic Agentic Integration Platform with centralized security, monitoring, and operational controls.

Expose trusted integrations as governed MCP-compatible tools that AI agents can securely discover and invoke, extending AI safely across the enterprise.

"Enterprises are using AI to build apps faster than ever before, but they're also wasting tokens and creating technical debt with unsupported integrations," said James Governor, co-founder at RedMonk, "With SnapCode and MCP support, SnapLogic plans to meet developers where they are, with a platform designed to make it easy to bring deterministic, supported, and well defined integrations to agents and assisted coding environments."

Availability

SnapCode and the SnapLogic MCP Server are generally available as of July 7, 2026. For more information, visit the SnapCode product page or the MCP Server product page on the SnapLogic website.

At launch, SnapCode supports Claude Code, including the Claude Code extension for Visual Studio Code, with support for additional AI coding environments planned over time.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the Agentic Integration Company, integrating AI, data, applications, and microservices into one powerful platform that transforms how enterprises connect, automate, and scale. Unlike legacy integration tools, SnapLogic is built for the AI era and trusted by global leaders, including AstraZeneca, Adobe, Verizon, and Sony. With its industry-leading platform, SnapLogic empowers every team across the enterprise to securely build faster, smarter, AI-connected workflows - all through natural language and intuitive low-code design.

Join the Agentic Integration movement at snaplogic.com .

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Gemma Smith SnapLogic gsmith@snaplogic.com Bianca Robles Offleash PR for SnapLogic snaplogic@offleashpr.com