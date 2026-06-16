EQS-News: Infosys / Schlagwort(e): Vereinbarung

Infosys kooperiert mit Valmet, um den IT-Betrieb durch KI-gestützte Transformation neu zu gestalten



16.06.2026 / 12:30 CET/CEST

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Einsatz von Infosys Topaz und Infosys Cobalt verbessert Effizienz, Ausfallsicherheit und langfristige geschäftliche Agilität BENGALURU, Indien, und ESPOO, Finnland, 16. Juni 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), ein weltweit führender Anbieter von KI-orientierten Unternehmensberatungs- und Technologiedienstleistungen, kooperiert langfristig mit Valmet , einem weltweit führenden Technologieunternehmen für die Prozessindustrie. Im Rahmen dieser strategische Zusammenarbeit modernisiert Infosys die zentralen IT-Dienste von Valmet und führt eine durchgängige IT-Transformation durch. Damit steigert sich die betriebliche Effizienz und ermöglicht eine engere Abstimmung zwischen IT-Betrieb und geschäftlichen Prioritäten. Im Rahmen der Kooperation konzentriert sich Infosys darauf, sein umfangreiches Branchen-Know-how und seine technologischen Fähigkeiten zu nutzen, um das IT-Ökosystem und die IT-Services von Valmet auf die strategischen Geschäftsziele des Unternehmens abzustimmen. Damit unterstützt Infosys die "Lead the Way"-Strategie von Valmet. Dazu gehört, die Betriebskosten zu senken, bestehende Ressourcen zu optimieren sowie ein proaktives Managements der unternehmensweiten IT-Abläufe zu ermöglich. Gleichzeitig wird eine widerstands- und zukunftsfähige sowie geschäftsorientierte IT-Grundlage gestärkt. Um die Transformation zu unterstützen, setzt Infosys Infosys Topaz Fabric ein, eine speziell entwickelte, komponierbare und offene Suite agentenbasierter Dienste - und integriert so Intelligenz in den gesamten IT-Betrieb. Dank eines "Human-in-the-Loop"-Ansatz gewährleistet dies Governance, Transparenz und Genauigkeit. Darüber hinaus lässt sich die Produktivität steigern sowie Probleme schneller lösen. Dies gewährleistet einen proaktiveren und widerstandsfähigeren IT-Betrieb. Infosys nutzt außerdem Infosys Cobalt , eine Reihe von Services, Lösungen und Plattformen für Unternehmen, die damit ihre Cloud-Transformation beschleunigen können und skalierbare, sichere und zukunftsfähige Cloud-Grundlagen für die IT-Modernisierung schaffen. Gemeinsam erlauben diese Fähigkeiten ein AI-first-Betriebsmodell. Das Ergebnis ist eine nachhaltige betriebliche Effizienz, verbesserte Ausfallsicherheit und langfristige geschäftliche Agilität. Arto Huuskonen, VP IT Transformation bei Valmet, kommentiert: "Unser Ziel ist eine widerstandsfähige, zukunftsfähige digitale Grundlage, mit der wir unsere 'Lead the Way'-Strategie unterstützen. Bei der Modernisierung unserer IT-Landschaft konzentrieren wir uns darauf, die betrieblichen Effizienz zu verbessern und die Governance zu stärken. Infosys bringt umfangreiche Kompetenzen in den Bereichen KI, Cloud und Managed Services mit, unterstützt durch einen strukturierten und verantwortungsvollen Ansatz bei der Einführung von KI. Die Zusammenarbeit mit Infosys unterstützt uns dabei, unseren Transformationsprozess zu beschleunigen und ein skalierbares IT-Betriebsmodell zu schaffen, das unsere sich wandelnden Geschäftsanforderungen unterstützt." Jasmeet Singh, EVP und Global Head of Manufacturing bei Infosys, erklärt: "In der sich heute rasant wandelnden Geschäftswelt müssen Unternehmen KI-orientierte, geschäftsorientierte und zukunftsfähige Ökosysteme nutzen, um Werte in großem Maßstab zu erschließen. Unsere Zusammenarbeit mit Valmet unterstreicht das Engagement von Infosys, transformative Ergebnisse zu realisieren, indem wir die Leistungsfähigkeit von Infosys Topaz und Infosys Cobalt nutzen. Unser Ziel ist, gemeinsam Innovationen zu beschleunigen, die operative Agilität verbessern und nachhaltige, skalierbare Effekte erzielen. Dies steht mit der langfristigen strategischen Vision von Valmet im Einklang." About Valmet Valmet is a global technology leader in serving process industries. We work with our customers throughout the lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services, as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of 18,500 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow. In 2025, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.2 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. About Infosys Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) is a global leader in AI first business consulting and technology services. Over 325,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. As navigators of enterprise transformation, we enable businesses in 63 countries to unlock AI value at scale. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we accelerate business transformation through our AI-first value framework, deep domain expertise, and our unique ability to orchestrate innovations from our AI-native partner ecosystem. Infosys is recognised as the fastest growing IT services brand globally, committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable partner for our clients where deep talent expertise, in an inclusive workplace, help them navigate their next. Safe Harbor Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence ("AI"), generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov . Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law. View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infosys-kooperiert-mit-valmet-um-den-it-betrieb-durch-ki-gestutzte-transformation-neu-zu-gestalten-302801518.html



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