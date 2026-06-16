Merus Power Oyj: Insider information: Merus Power strengthens its position in the energy storage market with a €10 million agreement with wpd

16.6.2026 13:06:31 EEST | Merus Power Oyj | Inside information

Merus Power has signed an agreement with wpd Söderskogen Vindpark Oy for a 30 MW / 60 MWh battery energy storage project in Finland. The value of the agreement is approximately 10 million euros. The agreement includes the delivery of the energy storage system, installed, commissioned, and tested, as well as a service and maintenance agreement. Commercial operation of the energy storage is scheduled for summer 2027. For Merus Power, the agreement strengthens its position as a technology partner for international renewable energy operators.

Wpd Söderskogen Vindpark Oy is part of the international wpd Group, which develops renewable energy projects. This is wpd's first energy storage project. Merus Power was selected as the project's technology supplier based on its European technology, reliability, and previously delivered battery energy storage systems. The company has experience with demanding energy storage systems and grid-forming solutions that support actively the stability of the power grid.

"This agreement is an important demonstration of confidence in Merus Power's European technology, developed and manufactured in Finland, as well as in our delivery capabilities for significant projects. Wpd's decision to implement its first energy storage project using Merus Power's technology is a significant vote of confidence for us and strengthens our position in the growing flexibility and storage market. The service and maintenance agreement also supports the growth of our service business and value creation throughout the lifecycle of energy storage systems," says Kari Tuomala, CEO of Merus Power.

"Energy storage facilities are an important part of the growth of renewable energy and the development of the entire power system. They increase flexibility and enable more efficient utilization of wind and solar power. This project is a significant step for wpd in the construction of energy storage system. Initially, the energy storage system will serve as a standalone solution for balancing the power grid, and later it may be used together with wind power production developed in the area," says Mattias Järvinen, Head of Wind Project Development at wpd Suomi Oy.

Merus Power's solutions improve the flexibility, stability, energy efficiency, and security of supply in the electricity system. The company's strength is based on combining energy storage, power quality solutions, smart control, and lifecycle services. Merus Power develops the technology and software for its energy storage solutions in-house and manufactures its products in Ylöjärvi, which strengthens supply chain management. European manufacturing and software support the secure implementation of critical infrastructure.

Disclosure regulation

The original of this document has been made in Finnish. In case of any discrepancy, the Finnish version will prevail.

Contacts

Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, Certified Adviser, +358 50 520 4098

Jonna Kannosto, Director, Communications and Investor Relations, +358 44 357 8320, jonna.kannosto@meruspower.com

Kari Tuomala, CEO, +358 20 735 4320, kari.tuomala@meruspower.com

About Merus Power Oyj

Merus Power is a technology company driving the sustainable energy transition. We design and produce innovative electrical engineering solutions such as energy storages and power quality solutions, and services for the needs of renewable energy and industry. Through our scalable technology, we facilitate the growth of renewable energy in the electricity grids and improve the energy efficiency of society. We are a Finnish specialist in innovative electrical engineering and operate in global and high-growth markets. Our personnel represent internationally renowned engineering expertise. Our net sales in 2025 was EUR 54.6 million and our stock's trading symbol on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland is MERUS.