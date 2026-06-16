Beam Global Granted European Patent for Smart Battery Solutions

SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for mobility, energy security and smart city infrastructure, today announced that the European Patent Office has granted European Patent EP 4 348 756 B1, titled Smart Phase Change Composite for Passive Thermal Management. The patent protects Beam Global's Smart Phase Change Composite (PCC) technology for lithium-ion batteries and expands the Company's intellectual property (IP) portfolio into key European markets.



The Smart PCC material acts as a thermal switch, insulating batteries in cold conditions and dissipating heat in high-temperature environments. The patent grant supports Beam Global's strategy of securing intellectual property protection in regions where electrification and battery demand continue to grow. Batteries are the primary power source for modern drones and robots, as well as powering electric mobility, weapon systems, and a host of other applications which Beam Global's energy dense, safe and bespoke battery solutions target.



"Developing a rich and protected IP portfolio in battery systems is a core aspect of our growth philosophy," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. "We are increasingly being recognized as a go to provider when safety, energy density and bespoke form factors are important to our customers. Drones, robots, weapon systems and other specialized devices are often a perfect fit for our unique and patented solutions. We are providing energy storage for these sorts of applications for military and commercial entities. This new patent enables us to add yet another layer of value for our customers and barrier to entry for our competitors."



The Smart PCC material accommodates the natural expansion and contraction of phase change composites as temperatures fluctuate, enabling passive thermal regulation without the complexity of active cooling systems. The technology can be applied across electric mobility, energy storage, robotics, defense and other battery-powered applications. The European patent complements Beam Global's existing intellectual property portfolio and strengthens protection of the Company's battery technologies in international markets.



For further information about Beam Global's solutions, visit www.BeamForAll.com or contact BeamTeam@BeamForAll.com.



About Beam Global

Beam Global is a sustainable technology innovator which develops and manufactures infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of innovative and reliable energy, transportation and smart cities solutions with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage, energy security and intelligent Infrastructure. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced innovative technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, enable Smart City services, save time and money, and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Broadview, IL, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia and Abu Dhabi, UAE. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit, BeamForAll.com LinkedIn YouTube , Instagram and X

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Luke Higgins

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