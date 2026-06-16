Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Enters Data Center Supply Chain with Delivery of First Robotic Laser Cleaning Cell to Vander-Bend Manufacturing

Approximately $0.8 Million Order Marks the Company's Entry into the Data Center Infrastructure Supply Chain; Programmable Robotic Cell Signals Potential for Follow-On Orders as Customer Scales Data Center Production

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("Laser Photonics" or the "Company"), a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications, today announced it has delivered its first robotic laser cleaning cell to Vander-Bend Manufacturing, a U.S.-based precision sheet metal manufacturer that produces infrastructure components for the data center supply chain serving the nation's largest hyperscale operators. The order, valued at approximately $0.8 million, marks the Company's entry into the data center infrastructure supply chain, one of the most capital-intensive areas of the U.S. economy.

Vander-Bend will deploy the system to automate a critical pre-weld processing step in the production of zinc-coated sheet metal panels. Before two panels can be joined, the coating must be removed at every weld zone or the weld will fail - a step previously performed manually, by hand. The manual process was slow, labor-intensive, and inconsistent, and conventional methods such as bead blasting could not reliably reach the complex geometries of the panels, creating a bottleneck ahead of welding.

Laser Photonics' solution is a fully enclosed robotic cell built around two coordinated robots: one positions each part and presents it to the cleaning station, while the second guides a laser ablation head precisely into the zones that require preparation. The cell is programmable by part type rather than dedicated to a single application, allowing Vander-Bend to run different components through the same system simply by switching programs. This versatility makes the system a horizontal capability across the customer's operations rather than a single-purpose machine, and positions Laser Photonics for potential follow-on orders as Vander-Bend scales its data center production.

The delivery positions Laser Photonics within the data center infrastructure supply chain at a time when data center construction represents one of the most aggressive capital expenditure cycles in the U.S. economy. At the supplier level, output is increasingly constrained not by demand but by labor availability and consistency on manual preparation steps that have not yet been automated. By automating pre-weld processing, suppliers such as Vander-Bend can increase throughput without adding headcount, supporting the pace of the broader hyperscale buildout. The same cell format applies broadly to any manufacturer that performs surface preparation ahead of welding, coating, or bonding, creating potential opportunities across the defense, semiconductor, medical device, and electric vehicle battery markets.

Management Commentary

"This delivery marks our entry into the data center infrastructure supply chain, one of the most dynamic and capital-intensive sectors in the U.S. economy today," said Wayne Tupuola, Chief Executive Officer of Laser Photonics. "Data center demand is accelerating, and the constraint for the suppliers building this infrastructure is increasingly labor and consistency on manual processing steps. By automating a critical pre-weld bottleneck, our robotic laser cleaning cell helps a customer like Vander-Bend produce more parts without adding labor. Because the system is programmable across part types, we believe it has the potential to support additional orders as Vander-Bend scales its data center work, and to extend into other industries that rely on precision surface preparation."

For more information about Laser Photonics' portfolio of industrial and defense laser systems, please visit laserphotonics.com.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical. For more information, please visit laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the potential for additional or follow-on system orders, broader deployment of the Company's robotic laser cleaning systems across the customer's manufacturing operations, the continued pace of data center construction and related capital investment, and the Company's ability to expand into new end markets, including defense, semiconductor, medical device, and electric vehicle battery manufacturing. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impacts of federal government funding disruptions and shutdowns on our contracts, operations, capital-raising activities, and strategic initiatives. We encourage readers to review the "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

LASE@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-enters-data-center-supply-chain-with-delivery-of-first-1177893