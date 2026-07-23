Laser Photonics Corp.: LASE Group's Fonon Technologies Advances Laser Shield Anti-Drone System to Phase 2 U.S. Air Force Evaluation

Directed-energy platform selected to demonstrate technical and business viability for rapid point defense and swarm defeat

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("Laser Photonics" or the "Company"), a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications, together with Fonon Technologies, an affiliated company within the LASE Group of Companies, today announced that Fonon Technologies has been selected by the U.S. Air Force (USAF) 20th Contracting Squadron to advance to Phase 2 of the Shaw Air Force Base (AFB) Battle Lab Commercial Solutions Opening (CSO) process.

The selection follows a successful evaluation of the Company's solution brief for its Laser Shield Anti-Drone (LSAD) technology under Areas of Interest AOI 2.1 (Rapid Point Defense) and AOI 2.3 (Multi-Threat & Swarm Defeat).

In the upcoming formal pitch session - required to be scheduled by July 24 and conducted no later than September 14, 2026 - Fonon Technologies will detail LSAD's technical design, field readiness, deployment schedule, Rough Order of Magnitude (ROM) pricing, and intellectual property assertions. Successful completion of the pitch session positions the Company to receive invitations to submit full written contract proposals.

Successful Real-World Field Testing Validates Detection Hardware

Ahead of the upcoming U.S. Air Force pitch session, the Company successfully conducted a live test of the LSAD detection software configuration. Designed to evaluate system performance in complex, real-world environments rather than controlled laboratory conditions, the test specifically benchmarked detection capabilities against background clutter and environmental noise.

Key testing outcomes include:

95%+ Target Tracking: The LSAD detection software successfully identified and tracked target drones in more than 95% of real-world test scenarios.

Accelerated Development: The successful validation of the software design enables the Company to accelerate its overall development and deployment timeline.

Refined AI Strategy: The empirical data allows the engineering team to optimize its AI training models, focusing on overall system performance and next-generation feature integration.

These field-test results provide strong empirical backing for the technical viability and field readiness of the LSAD platform as the Company prepares to present its solution to the Air Force evaluation panel.

LSAD System Highlights

Perimeter Defense: Features a modular laser array capable of detecting, tracking, and instantly neutralizing low-cost Group 1 and Group 2 unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

Low Collateral Risk: Delivers precise target destruction using directed energy, eliminating the collateral risks of kinetic interceptors or jammers.

Versatile Form Factors: Built on flexible platforms, including palletized fixed mounts, mobile crawlers, and ruggedized units for rapid field setup.

DoD Traction: Builds upon recent recognition under the Department of Defense MEIA Vulcan initiative and active engagements with U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).

Management Commentary

"Advancing to Phase 2 with the U.S. Air Force marks a major milestone in proving the operational value of our LSAD technology," said Ann Tewari, Interim President of Laser Photonics. "In just a matter of months, LSAD has progressed from its initial solution brief, to clearing the Air Force's competitive screening, and now to a direct pitch before the Shaw AFB evaluation panel. That trajectory reflects the broader momentum we have built across the defense community, from recognition under the Department of Defense's MEIA Vulcan initiative and active engagement with U.S. Special Operations Command, to real-world field testing that achieved better than 95% target tracking. Each milestone has reinforced that our directed-energy approach aligns with the Air Force's urgent priorities for rapid point defense and swarm defeat, and we look forward to demonstrating LSAD's field readiness and commercial scalability directly to the evaluation panel."

For more information about Laser Photonics' portfolio of industrial and defense laser systems, please visit laserphotonics.com.

About Fonon Technologies

Fonon Technologies is a diversified industrial laser equipment provider serving government organizations, all branches of the U.S. military, and defense contractors. Led by a team with deep expertise in military and naval operations, the company tackles the challenges of defense maintenance, repair, overhaul and protection with advanced laser solutions. For more information, visit www.fonon.us.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical. For more information, please visit laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the Company's participation in the Shaw AFB Battle Lab CSO evaluation process, the scheduling and outcome of the upcoming pitch session, the results and implications of the LSAD detection software field testing, the Company's anticipated development and deployment timeline, and the potential for the LSAD technology to advance to subsequent phases of the evaluation, including any invitation to submit a full written proposal. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impacts of federal government funding disruptions and shutdowns on our contracts, operations, capital-raising activities, and strategic initiatives. We encourage readers to review the "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

LASE@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lase-groups-fonon-technologies-advances-laser-shield-anti-drone-system-1195297