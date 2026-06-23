Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics and Fonon Technologies Recognized by U.S. Special Operations Command Following Solution Brief Evaluation

USSOCOM's Joint Acquisition Task Force determined that Fonon's laser-based solution brief has the potential to help address special operations mission requirements, with the submission to be shared across additional USSOCOM procurement offices

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("Laser Photonics" or the "Company"), a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications, together with Fonon Technologies, an affiliated company within the LASE Group of Companies, today announced that Fonon's solution brief submitted to the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has been evaluated by the USSOCOM Joint Acquisition Task Force and recognized as having the potential to help address the Command's current and future mission requirements.

Fonon submitted the solution brief in response to a USSOCOM Commercial Solutions Opening (CSO), a competitive solicitation mechanism the Command uses to identify commercial technologies capable of addressing both current and potential future requirements. Following a review by the Contracting Officer and technical evaluation team within USSOCOM's Special Operations Forces Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics (SOF AT&L) organization, Fonon's submission was identified as having the potential to help solve USSOCOM problems and requirements. As a next step, USSOCOM indicated that it intends to share Fonon's submission with additional USSOCOM procurement offices to align the Company's capabilities with current and emerging needs.

Under the CSO framework, companies whose capabilities align with a defined requirement may be invited to deliver an in-person pitch, a system demonstration, or a formal request for proposal. Reaching this stage reflects Fonon's sustained engagement with the U.S. special operations community and follows months of direct interaction with USSOCOM acquisition stakeholders.

The recognition builds on Fonon's expanding presence across the USSOCOM innovation ecosystem. The LASE Group of Companies most recently participated in Special Operations Forces (SOF) Week 2026, where Fonon and Laser Photonics were selected as one of 44 companies for Accelerator Alley and engaged directly with multiple SOCOM program offices evaluating the Company's laser-based solutions - including its Laser Shield Anti-Drone (LSAD) counter-unmanned aerial system, laser corrosion removal for maritime craft maintenance, and additive manufacturing for theater-edge production. To advance the current opportunity, Fonon has invited the USSOCOM program office and procurement team to an in-person demonstration at the LASE Group's Lake Mary, Florida facility, and has offered to present at MacDill Air Force Base.

Management Commentary

"Earning recognition from U.S. Special Operations Command is an important validation of the mission relevance of our laser and directed-energy technologies," said Ann Tewari, Executive Vice President of Global Operations. "USSOCOM operates at the leading edge of national defense, and having our solution brief evaluated as having the potential to address its requirements reflects the strength of the capabilities we have built across the LASE Group of Companies. We see meaningful, long-term opportunity in the defense and government market, and this milestone reinforces our strategy of deepening relationships with the warfighters and acquisition organizations we aim to serve."

"This recognition is the result of sustained, hands-on engagement with the special operations community, and it speaks to the real-world readiness of our laser-based solutions," said Matt Kime, VP of Government Sales at Fonon Technologies. "We are honored to have the opportunity to support USSOCOM's mission, and we have invited the Command's program and procurement teams to see our systems firsthand. We look forward to demonstrating how Fonon's technology can deliver field-ready capability to our nation's special operators."

For more information about Laser Photonics' portfolio of industrial and defense laser systems, please visit laserphotonics.com.

About Fonon Technologies

Fonon Technologies is a diversified industrial laser equipment provider serving government organizations, all branches of the U.S. military, and defense contractors. Led by a team with deep expertise in military and naval operations, the company tackles the challenges of defense maintenance, repair, overhaul and protection with advanced laser solutions. For more information, visit www.fonon.us.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) is a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical. For more information, please visit laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the outcome of the USSOCOM evaluation and Commercial Solutions Opening process, the potential for follow-on engagement, demonstrations, prototyping, or contract opportunities with USSOCOM and other defense and government customers, and the Company's ability to advance, develop, and commercialize its laser and directed-energy solutions and expand within the U.S. defense and government market. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impacts of federal government funding disruptions and shutdowns on our contracts, operations, capital-raising activities, and strategic initiatives. We encourage readers to review the "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

LASE@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-and-fonon-technologies-recognized-by-u.s.-special-oper-1180767